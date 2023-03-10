 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Another thing that sucks about being a Millennial, they're racking up far more chronic health conditions than other generations   (nypost.com) divider line
61
    More: Scary, Health care, Mental health, Health, Generation X, Autism spectrum, Pregnancy, Nursing, Disease  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 2:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the US is pretty much one of the least healthy Western countries, so should this really be a surprise to anyone?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials are killing millennials. Add it to the list.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.  The sooner the human race goes extinct, the better.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suck it up, buttercup." - Signed, GenX
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials are seeking more professional help for health issues than ever, a new study revealed.

Is that because we have more issues? Or is it just because we're actually seeking help for them?

More people going to therapy doesn't necessarily mean people's mental health is getting worse--it could also point to the de-stigmatization of therapy.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When someone publishes an article that Millennials killed JFK, I'm going to do a little dance.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Covid burning through the population isn't helping. Most people have had it multiple times by now.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they're just more vocal about it.

/ Gen-X
// 3x cancer survivor
/// didn't make a single social media post about "beating cancer" or make any t-shirts that said "Team Watubi"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up post-Reagan was bound to induce lifelong health issues
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: "Suck it up, buttercup." - Signed, GenX


Yeah internalizing everything is super healthy.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all that avocado toast they eat.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere


And what pray tell, would you say you're doing now? Jogging?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this because millennials are greedily taking all the Ozempic?
 
billix0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they less healthy? Or are they less inclined to the walk it off/put some ice on it mentality
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Cool.  The sooner the human race goes extinct, the better.


Chronic typically means slow and painful and at a high cost to society.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a millennial (38) with a chronic health condition (hyperaldosteronism) that I can't fix without medical intervention (it's caused by an adenoma on my left adrenal gland) I don't know what to tell ya. I sought treatment for another issue and eventually found the root cause, it's not like I was trying to grow a tumor.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere


I just did my annual visit to my parents.

My father, 80 years old, was glued to his phone most of the time. Just mindlessly scrolling facebook. My mom took pictures of our dinner with her iPad.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere


Yeah, why don't they sit on their ass and stare at FOXNEWS all day, like a real American?!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billix0: Are they less healthy? Or are they less inclined to the walk it off/put some ice on it mentality


FTFA: This includes 106% more hospital admissions for millennials with diabetes

I don't think that's something you walk off.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But a lot of health conditions can be cured with chronic.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Millennials are seeking more professional help for health issues than ever, a new study revealed.

Is that because we have more issues? Or is it just because we're actually seeking help for them?

More people going to therapy doesn't necessarily mean people's mental health is getting worse--it could also point to the de-stigmatization of therapy.


Good point. My mom, a boomer, get told she needs a camera up the butt and heart checked because of her dad having issues there and one killed him. "Nah" then needs multiple bypasses after 10 years pass."

Me, "shove that camera way up there, doc"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere


That's why I went full paleo. I want to live and eat like the people that died before they were 30, it's healthier.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: But a lot of health conditions can be cured with chronic.


solty dogg
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes it sucks ass to be us. Like blindfolded felching for one cup of bubble tea in a room full of baboon asses, and we didn't even get a cool bendy straw like Gen X.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, but why does the source have to be a stupid tabloid?
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse access to healthcare than previous generations and increasing amounts of pollution building up in their bodies perhaps?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

And what pray tell, would you say you're doing now? Jogging?


Flailing along to Rush Limbaugh has gotta keep your heart rate up. Didn't work for Rush, though.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Millennials are seeking more professional help for health issues than ever, a new study revealed.

Is that because we have more issues? Or is it just because we're actually seeking help for them?

More people going to therapy doesn't necessarily mean people's mental health is getting worse--it could also point to the de-stigmatization of therapy.


106% higher rate of diabetes. Not something anyone can ignore for long.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: It's all that avocado toast they eat.


I don't mean to brag I don't mean to boast
But we like avocado on a breakfast toast
Rock it up, uh, baby bubbah
Baby bubbah to the boogie the bang bang the boogie
To the beat beat, it's so unique
Come on, everybody, and dance to the beat
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: More people going to therapy doesn't necessarily mean people's mental health is getting worse--it could also point to the de-stigmatization of therapy.


my employer has been advocating people use the phone number for employees and their families to call, 24/7 for ANY mental health issues.  prior to the pandemic never heard of such a thing.  the awareness in the office to mental health has also become more of a thing.

"stay at home a few days, no need to log in the full 8 hours, just check in" has become a thing that i never would have imagined.  then again, our industry is dangerous and distraction equals death when you are working with energized high voltage lines.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Cool.  The sooner the human race goes extinct, the better.


You go first
 
asciibaron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

That's why I went full paleo. I want to live and eat like the people that died before they were 30, it's healthier.


i approve of this diet.  wait, you're already older than 30.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a late Gen-Xer (born in '78).  An older coworker recently said that I was a Millennial during a phone conversation, and I had to immediately correct her.

She laughed and said "Then take it as a compliment because you look younger."
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

guestguy: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

Yeah, why don't they sit on their ass and stare at FOXNEWS all day, like a real American?!


That's a Baby Boomer/Greatest Generation activity. Geez.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: Millennials are seeking more professional help for health issues than ever, a new study revealed.

Is that because we have more issues? Or is it just because we're actually seeking help for them?

More people going to therapy doesn't necessarily mean people's mental health is getting worse--it could also point to the de-stigmatization of therapy.


Yeah, it sounds more like earlier generations are ignoring problems.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

That's why I went full paleo. I want to live and eat like the people that died before they were 30, it's healthier.

i approve of this diet.  wait, you're already older than 30.


It worked for my African ancestors.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Between being told they were lazy, stupid, packed full of Adderall and diagnosed with ADHD...then CoVid...

Yeah, there could be some health issues in there.

They should be commended for getting help for it, though, not ridiculed.  A lot of my generation isn't around anymore what with us being able to walk it off...
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: guestguy: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

Yeah, why don't they sit on their ass and stare at FOXNEWS all day, like a real American?!

That's a Baby Boomer/Greatest Generation activity. Geez.


Let me guess, YOU don't watch it.  The fact you just parrot their garbage verbatim is simply a coincidence.
 
Bondith
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

And what pray tell, would you say you're doing now? Jogging?


A called Marshmallow doesn't get to throw stones about ass-sitting.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

That's why I went full paleo. I want to live and eat like the people that died before they were 30, it's healthier.


It wasn't the diet that caused them to die before 30.  Focusing on meat, fish, fruits, and veggies while cutting out processed foods and sugars is a good thing.

And I am saying that objectively because my diet is far from optimal.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the old country, my great grandmother was the only one of twelve siblings who made it to adulthood. She was healthy pretty much up until she died, and of course her eleven dead siblings didn't need to seek much medical care either, because they were dead.
 
blasterz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

austerity101: Millennials are seeking more professional help for health issues than ever, a new study revealed.

Is that because we have more issues? Or is it just because we're actually seeking help for them?

More people going to therapy doesn't necessarily mean people's mental health is getting worse--it could also point to the de-stigmatization of therapy.


Thank you for stopping me from making the snarky, and now that I think about it, hurtful, insensitive and ignorant comment I came to make. Seriously, thank you.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The more people are overweight/obese

The worse the health problems are going to be.


Its like the smoker of the past being replaced by the overeating/sitting around of the present.
 
Explodo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe because more and more people are growing up in cities without easy access to the outdoors to soothe mind and body.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: billix0: Are they less healthy? Or are they less inclined to the walk it off/put some ice on it mentality

FTFA: This includes 106% more hospital admissions for millennials with diabetes

I don't think that's something you walk off.


Depends, type 2, you almost can walk off. By which I mean, you can walk more, lose weight, and get it under control
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Previous generations had fat kids, but they were always in a small minority.  The millennials are the first where a significant number of them were fat and sedentary from the time they hit kindergarten, and remained fat all the way into adulthood.  That comes with a lot of health risks, which is yet another thing that we ignored when scientists tried to warn us about it.

Hell, it was already such a known problem 10-15 years ago, I was reading articles indicating that their generation was likely going to be the first to have a lower life expectancy than their parents.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: Catsaregreen: guestguy: Marshmallow Jones: You mean sitting on your ass playing video games and staring at your phone 14 hours a day might lead to health issues?  Farkouttahere

Yeah, why don't they sit on their ass and stare at FOXNEWS all day, like a real American?!

That's a Baby Boomer/Greatest Generation activity. Geez.

Let me guess, YOU don't watch it.  The fact you just parrot their garbage verbatim is simply a coincidence.


How would YOU know if I'm parroting FOXNEWS verbatim if you're not watching it?  Oh ... And THIS from a website that has a nightly link to the fakest of news channels, MSNBC. (Russia! Russia! Russia!)
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Cool.  The sooner the human race goes extinct, the better.


Be the change you want to see in the world.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.