(Daily Star)   Old and busted: Snorting coke off a hooker's naked arse. New and more polished: Snorting coke off your best mate's bald head at the football game (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Weird, Premier League, London, Aston Villa F.C., West Ham, West Ham United F.C., short clip, Michail Antonio, white powder  
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old and busted: Faces of Meth

New hotness: Faces of Stadium Head Coke
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had two bald friends they could put their heads together to simulate a hooker's arse.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh? What? Could he not afford a hooker?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ah don't charge extree no more.  an i gotta flat ol' ass.  like mud-flaps now.  hit me up!"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ew, gross!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe the bald guy is a sex worker.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Bald guys can have dandruff, so that killer line may have been half malassezia fungus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can either quit sniffing the schneef at an early age or you can die broke before hitting retirement age. I'm not here to tell you which choice you should make but you might want to consider how you will depart this world before guaranteeing that will happen at an early-ish age.
 
austerity101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean ... prove it was coke. Prove it was an illegal substance. Good luck.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hammettman: Fun fact: Bald guys can have dandruff, so that killer line may have been half malassezia fungus.


TV Commercial: Cocaine is Addictive - La Cocaína es Adictiva
Youtube jFs74I2hmIg
 
