(MSN)   I'm from the Government and I'm here to touch your kids   (msn.com) divider line
27
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still not a drag queen or trans woman.  Funny that.  Almost like they're not the  primary threats to children.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home, Matt Gaetz, your drunk.

DRTFA
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Go home, Matt Gaetz, your drunk.

DRTFA


*you're
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't judge him until I find out his political affiliation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, tried to make a funny headline using "government" when in fact...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fry him.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: I can't judge him until I find out his political affiliation.



i can't if this is snark or not... meter is in the shop.

does it matter?  people like this deserve to be beaten within an inch of their life and left to rot.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Fry him.


I prefer my child molesters sautéed and seared.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Subby, tried to make a funny headline using "government" when in fact...

[Fark user image image 776x349]


Probably a subcontractor for the local and/or state social services agencies. So, close enough.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from the Government Pakistan and I'm here to touch your kids
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: bluorangefyre: Fry him.

I prefer my child molesters sautéed and seared.


That before or after the boiling oil?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: Catsaregreen: I can't judge him until I find out his political affiliation.


i can't if this is snark or not... meter is in the shop.

does it matter?  people like this deserve to be beaten within an inch of their life and left to rot.


100% snark.  This is an indictment of political hacks everywhere.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: Catsaregreen: I can't judge him until I find out his political affiliation.


i can't if this is snark or not... meter is in the shop.

does it matter?  people like this deserve to be beaten within an inch of their life and left to rot.


I think thats the point. Too many times talking points are arranged depending o whther you agree with the guy in everything else but his views on kid-touching
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Still not a drag queen or trans woman.  Funny that.  Almost like they're not the  primary threats to children.


Wrong angle. Here we have proof that the scariest words are "hi, I'm from the government, and I'm here to help"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard help is good to find should not be their motto.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, the people that really want certain jobs should absolutely not have those jobs.

Like the guy who REALLY wants to be a cop. Or this guy.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grooming used to be a term of art for a subset of professionals dealing with abuse.

Now it is meaningless. Thanks assholes that see everything in terms only of political advantage
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Local non-profit social service agency" sounds more Church than State.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: kermit the forg: Still not a drag queen or trans woman.  Funny that.  Almost like they're not the  primary threats to children.

Wrong angle. Here we have proof that the scariest words are "hi, I'm from the government, and I'm here to help"


My comment still ties into that, considering how the governments of Tennessee, West Virginia, and Florida are "helping" trans kids.
 
binox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Local non-profit social service agency" sounds more Church than State.


Likely more so NGO
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I can't judge him until I find out his political affiliation.


Lake and McHenry counties. Probably a democrat. An abuser's an abuser. Anyone circling the wagons is complicit.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Subby, tried to make a funny headline using "government" when in fact...

[Fark user image image 776x349]


Good chance it's a religious organization
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: steklo: Subby, tried to make a funny headline using "government" when in fact...

[Fark user image image 776x349]

Probably a subcontractor for the local and/or state social services agencies. So, close enough.


Yeah. May or may not be church based (not quite enough information in TFA).

Based on the dates, it may have been a summer tutoring program involving elementary aged kids.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Still not a drag queen or trans woman.  Funny that.  Almost like they're not the  primary threats to children.


They're just trying to distract from their actions with residential schools. Notice how trans people are tagged with the very actions that we know the church did

IDK the name of this attack type, but it is very common to accuse your enemy of the things you yourself have done. After all if we did it, those sickos must've, eh?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

krispos42: Good chance it's a religious organization


"local non-profit organization"  Could be, it very well could be.
 
whitroth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Grooming? Um, nothing at *all* like the folks who created and run Purity Balls.... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Purity_ball
 
