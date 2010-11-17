 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City)   If you're a night manager at Walmart, don't steal $132k and if you do, don't do it in one night because someone just might notice   (kansascity.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 2:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subtle
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm honestly surprised they had that much cash on hand anyway. Everything is cards these days.
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And if you do steal money, don't check into a sketchy motel and take a shower.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh, fark walmart... go ahead and steal it.
... and take a shiat on the carpet as you leave.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...and if you do that, just run for the border.
 
blasterz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chewd: Meh, fark walmart... go ahead and steal it.
... and take a shiat on the carpet as you leave.


I agree with you in principle, but I'm pretty sure it's not gonna be a Walton or a board member that has to clean up the feces.
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


cdn2.picryl.comView Full Size

Anyway, here's Vanderwall.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And if you do steal money, don't check into a sketchy motel and take a shower.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GreenAdder: [Fark user image image 764x140]

[cdn2.picryl.com image 850x566]
Anyway, here's Vanderwall.


You got a Vanderwall? I got a paywall.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And don't not drive immediately to Mexico. Seriously - stock the car with some food, bottles to piss in, hold the speed limit, ditch the car a mile from the border, have a coyote get you across the border, buy a cheap truck and head straight to Cerro Azul, sell the truck, get a cheap hotel room and ....

No, I'm not planning anything.

What?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.