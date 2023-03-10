 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Snow plow operators yelled at and assaulted after pushing snow back into driveways. It's not right but I understand   (cp24.com) divider line
17
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Last night we got about 8" of snow. I cleared my driveway, and over 100 yds of sidewalk (got my neighbors on either side too).
I was appreciating a job well done and the plow came by and pushed about 6 feet of dense snow back into my drive. I wasn't mad, but I sure wasn't happy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This incident did not result in any criminal charges, according to Saulnier.

There's a big part of the problem.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Last night we got about 8" of snow. I cleared my driveway, and over 100 yds of sidewalk (got my neighbors on either side too).
I was appreciating a job well done and the plow came by and pushed about 6 feet of dense snow back into my drive. I wasn't mad, but I sure wasn't happy.


I mean, as a homeowner in Minnesota, that's definitely a buzzkill... but it's kind of to be expected, isn't it?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Private_Citizen: Last night we got about 8" of snow. I cleared my driveway, and over 100 yds of sidewalk (got my neighbors on either side too).
I was appreciating a job well done and the plow came by and pushed about 6 feet of dense snow back into my drive. I wasn't mad, but I sure wasn't happy.

I mean, as a homeowner in Minnesota, that's definitely a buzzkill... but it's kind of to be expected, isn't it?


Yeah, it is. It's why I wasn't mad. It's part of life.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I usually just wait for the plow before blowing the snow.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up in Nebraska, grow up.  When I lived in Omaha I lived right next door to a fire station. They would plow everything away from that entire frontage and leave the huge pile half over my driveway.  Especially sucks when it got left long enough in the day to melt and refreeze as a nice berm. Good times. Never assaulted anybody though, eh?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do you farking live in Ontario and not understand that snowplows push the snow off to the side of the road?

Ban this idiot from Tim Hortons and all hockey arenas.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where do they expect the snow to go?  Magically disappear?  It needs to be moved out of the road.  Sorry your driveway is there, but suck up and deal.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Living in NH, we know enough to wait until the plow comes through before clearing our driveway.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More like "asalted"
 
litespeed74
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the most boomer thing I've seen at least where I live.
Angry, white , conservative boomers that have nothing to do but use their brand new snow blower really get angry at the people out there plowing their roads so they can go spend their retirement at the local restaurants.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: I usually just wait for the plow before blowing the snow.


But then there's that much more to move later.  When I used to take of my friend's place right on a major highway I would clear snow well past the drive edges adjacent to the street so that I was only dealing with snow pushed in from the plow and not the snow I'd already moved PLUS the plow snow.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they really have to include a Justin Bieber tiktok with the article?
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't understand how you can be an adult and are just now learning that snow plows do not stop and manicure the ends of every residential driveway. Their job is the street only.
 
Chevello
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In PA I was always impressed that the plow drivers were able to make that arc of icy slush land EXACTLY in the middle of a freshly cleared sidewalk. It was always so impressive a display of control that I wasn't ever mad.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From TFA i have no idea how Windrow plowing works.  Put it in the middle?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Windrow: a long line of material heaped up by the wind or by a machine.
 
