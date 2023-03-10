 Skip to content
In Philadelphia, anywhere from 31% to 69% of TV news is crime coverage. How much you see depends on which station you watch
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Atlanta all the 6pm news stations lead off with the in progress shooting or one that happened earlier in the day. Every day.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've found a simpler way to keep a population in constant states of fear and hatred, I'd like to hear it.

Long Protein Strings (The Simpsons)
Youtube _HEVtwGa2EE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The city of Brotherly Love, where murder is usually only a misdemeanor.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's the percentage on Fark?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much you see depends on which station you watch

Thank you, Captain

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oldernell: In Atlanta all the 6pm news stations lead off with the in progress shooting or one that happened earlier in the day. Every day.


What station is it? they show local news most of the night now? ANF?  every 30 minutes, the same stories, over and over again.

I make it a habit of watching the local news here in Atlanta at 6AM all the way until I get ready for work. It always starts off with "last night, shooting, one dead"
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's an old saying in journalism ... If it bleeds, it ledes!

/Old journalist
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He looks like a professional wrestler doing a hype segment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
could it also be where you live ??
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But you get into one little fight, and your mom gets scared...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear people wailing about that I just ask, "when the last time there was a shooting in your neighborhood."

I swear, some people want to be terrified. They should just move to the bad neighborhoods.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In LA, it's not just the station, but which hour you're watching. KTLA called them "George Floyd Protests" one hour, and "Riot" a different hour. There was one night they ran a puff piece promoting a new book by one of Nixon's toadies, and you could tell the news anchor was less than thrilled.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Crime Reporting: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kCOnGjvYKI0
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldernell: In Atlanta all the 6pm news stations lead off with the in progress shooting or one that happened earlier in the day. Every day.


It really varies by city.  When I used to live in Chicago, the news did a lot more than just crime.  They would preview festivals (there's always a Polish this and a Greek that), do segments from festivals, movie reviews, lots of Bears/Bulls/Cubs/Hawks/Sox, and even ABC did restaurant reviews.

In Orlando, they don't do anything but crime.  They'll do segments on burglaries and carjackings.  I think it's because nothing really goes on in Orlando but Mickey Mouse and crime.
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x566]
He looks like a professional wrestler doing a hype segment.

[Fark user image 300x168]


With that angry face. How is he not a Fox News host?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think it's because nothing really goes on in Orlando but Mickey Mouse and crime.


You repeat yourself
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was vacationing in Folly Beach, SC about 4 years ago and one of the news stations I was watching did almost no news about Charleston.  It was about transgender athletes, somebody in California doing something wacky, and crime in Chicago.  It was a Sinclair station.

Sinclair dominates in a lot of small markets.  There are no Sinclair stations in NYC, LA, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Philly, or Dallas, but South Bend, Des Moines, Birmingham, and Butte, MT have them.  This is part of the reason why Real America is so terrified of major cities.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rapmaster2000: I think it's because nothing really goes on in Orlando but Mickey Mouse and crime.

You repeat yourself


It's not crime, it's Disney Villain Magic®
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kCOnGjvYKI0]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I just interviewed a prospective intern that's going to Temple. She said the crime is real, but also people hype the shiat out of it.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rapmaster2000: I think it's because nothing really goes on in Orlando but Mickey Mouse and crime.

You repeat yourself


Some fat kid fell off of a ride a few months ago and died.  Not Disney.  He was front page for weeks.

Baby was fairly recently snatched and snacked on by a gator at a Disney hotel.  Gone from the news like a shot.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The city of Brotherly Love, where murder is usually only a misdemeanor.


why so harsh?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x566]
He looks like a professional wrestler doing a hype segment.

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Heh, I was thinking the same thing.  Nice visuals to go with it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rapmaster2000: I think it's because nothing really goes on in Orlando but Mickey Mouse and crime.

You repeat yourself

Some fat kid fell off of a ride a few months ago and died.  Not Disney.  He was front page for weeks.

Baby was fairly recently snatched and snacked on by a gator at a Disney hotel.  Gone from the news like a shot.


You mean the one in 2016 that we talked about on Fark for a month and is still being talked about?   https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/breaking-news/os-ne-disney-alligator-death-lane-thomas-five-years-anniversary-20210614-fyoygmffkvgenox6wpcnrg4i2m-story.html
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was vacationing in Folly Beach, SC about 4 years ago and one of the news stations I was watching did almost no news about Charleston.  It was about transgender athletes, somebody in California doing something wacky, and crime in Chicago.  It was a Sinclair station.

Sinclair dominates in a lot of small markets.  There are no Sinclair stations in NYC, LA, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Philly, or Dallas, but South Bend, Des Moines, Birmingham, and Butte, MT have them.  This is part of the reason why Real America is so terrified of major cities.


Yep. Sinclair affiliates are nothing but conduits for their "must-run" crap that's nothing but GOP propaganda.

If the story is done by one of their "national correspondents", change the channel.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Plenty of school system scandals and outrages here that muscle in on shootings and car jackings.
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: In LA, it's not just the station, but which hour you're watching. KTLA called them "George Floyd Protests" one hour, and "Riot" a different hour. There was one night they ran a puff piece promoting a new book by one of Nixon's toadies, and you could tell the news anchor was less than thrilled.


I had a day off a few months ago, and the local news at noon basically had an ad for Kyle Rittenhouse's new video game.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, well our news comes from Baltimore and it's 90% crime and the other 10% is people talking about how bad crime is.  Oh and the Eagles suck, man.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I just interviewed a prospective intern that's going to Temple. She said the crime is real, but also people hype the shiat out of it.


if she is living around Temple, the crime and murders are real, and the rest of the city hypes it up.  no one in Chestnut Hill is dodging bullets on the regular.

Temple is along Broad (611) from Susquehanna to Oxford and from 10th to 16th.  students live all around the area of the school, aka, where murders and shootings are common.

here is 2022 in Philly

https://controller.phila.gov/philadelphia-audits/mapping-gun-violence/#/?year=2022&layers=Point%20locations&map=14.09%2F39.98394%2F-75.15854
 
havocmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What you may not understand is that these television stations, ESPECIALLY in huge cities like this - research every single aspect of their newscasts to death. They are completely aware of how much crime content they have and cover it accordingly and  purposefully because their audience is screaming at them "this is what we want". I'm not talking about ratings, I'm talking about audience research. Literally sitting viewers down in a room, showing them clips of newscasts and asking them 200 questions about what they just saw.

"Well, why does one station do twice as much as the others?" Because the stations have settled into niches of their own. Viewers know if they want crime, they go to channel X. If they want something else, they go to channel Y.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BeerArtist: Trocadero: In LA, it's not just the station, but which hour you're watching. KTLA called them "George Floyd Protests" one hour, and "Riot" a different hour. There was one night they ran a puff piece promoting a new book by one of Nixon's toadies, and you could tell the news anchor was less than thrilled.

I had a day off a few months ago, and the local news at noon basically had an ad for Kyle Rittenhouse's new video game.


Is it a first-person shooter?

/please don't be a first-person shooter
//it's a first person shooter, isn't it?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is pretty much true everywhere in the country.   "If it bleeds, it leads" is a thing for a reason.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Whenever I hear people wailing about that I just ask, "when the last time there was a shooting in your neighborhood."

I swear, some people want to be terrified. They should just move to the bad neighborhoods.


Feb 19, a 54 year old male was shoot to death 12 blocks from my house.  on 26 Feb a 52 year old male was shoot and not fatal injuries 8 blocks from my house.

last year 14 people were shoot, 5 fatally, within a 12 block radius of my house.  i live in a very safe part of the city.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: edmo: Whenever I hear people wailing about that I just ask, "when the last time there was a shooting in your neighborhood."

I swear, some people want to be terrified. They should just move to the bad neighborhoods.

Feb 19, a 54 year old male was shoot to death 12 blocks from my house.  on 26 Feb a 52 year old male was shoot and not fatal injuries 8 blocks from my house.

last year 14 people were shoot, 5 fatally, within a 12 block radius of my house.  i live in a very safe part of the city.


shoot = shot.  DRINK
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Apropos for Delaware Valley's leading news program.

Kent Brockman Action News
Youtube OzGT3rPniew
 
Rent Party
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

asciibaron: edmo: Whenever I hear people wailing about that I just ask, "when the last time there was a shooting in your neighborhood."

I swear, some people want to be terrified. They should just move to the bad neighborhoods.

Feb 19, a 54 year old male was shoot to death 12 blocks from my house.  on 26 Feb a 52 year old male was shoot and not fatal injuries 8 blocks from my house.

last year 14 people were shoot, 5 fatally, within a 12 block radius of my house.  i live in a very safe part of the city.


What farkin' city do you live in?  Mega-City One?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

havocmike: What you may not understand is that these television stations, ESPECIALLY in huge cities like this - research every single aspect of their newscasts to death. They are completely aware of how much crime content they have and cover it accordingly and  purposefully because their audience is screaming at them "this is what we want". I'm not talking about ratings, I'm talking about audience research. Literally sitting viewers down in a room, showing them clips of newscasts and asking them 200 questions about what they just saw.

"Well, why does one station do twice as much as the others?" Because the stations have settled into niches of their own. Viewers know if they want crime, they go to channel X. If they want something else, they go to channel Y.


Yeah, people always complain about the news being "too negative" but anytime a statiom tries to go more "positive" it flops. While the "if it bleeds it leads" stations continue to succeed.

They're only giving what the people want. Which says a lot about the people in general.
 
havocmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bith Set Me Up: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kCOnGjvYKI0]

[Fark user image image 720x465]

I just interviewed a prospective intern that's going to Temple. She said the crime is real, but also people hype the shiat out of it.


went to Temple 20 years ago. Can confirm. Only witnessed ONE shooting in my 4 years, and the dude missed his target.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rent Party: This is pretty much true everywhere in the country.   "If it bleeds, it leads" is a thing for a reason.


yeah pretty much all local news is, crime, crime,crime, a bit of weather, and wraps up with a "feel good" story about how a child had to sell his toys to help pay for his sisters leukemia treatments
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It isn't just news. It's always the *bad* news.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
almost all local news is crime coverage

you think they're going to livestream the city council budget meeting?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rent Party: asciibaron: edmo: Whenever I hear people wailing about that I just ask, "when the last time there was a shooting in your neighborhood."

I swear, some people want to be terrified. They should just move to the bad neighborhoods.

Feb 19, a 54 year old male was shoot to death 12 blocks from my house.  on 26 Feb a 52 year old male was shoot and not fatal injuries 8 blocks from my house.

last year 14 people were shoot, 5 fatally, within a 12 block radius of my house.  i live in a very safe part of the city.

What farkin' city do you live in?  Mega-City One?


i live in the city of Philadelphia.  the place this thread is about.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: It isn't just news. It's always the *bad* news.


there is always the feel good story they discuss as the credits roll.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asciibaron: asciibaron: edmo: Whenever I hear people wailing about that I just ask, "when the last time there was a shooting in your neighborhood."

I swear, some people want to be terrified. They should just move to the bad neighborhoods.

Feb 19, a 54 year old male was shoot to death 12 blocks from my house.  on 26 Feb a 52 year old male was shoot and not fatal injuries 8 blocks from my house.

last year 14 people were shoot, 5 fatally, within a 12 block radius of my house.  i live in a very safe part of the city.

shoot = shot.  DRINK


Looks like you've already had enough, friend.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Some Bass Playing Guy: It isn't just news. It's always the *bad* news.

there is always the feel good story they discuss as the credits roll.


While "Move Closer to Your World" plays in the background.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, in fairness, it's either crime stories or "human interest" stories that, in truth, aren't all that interesting.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Rent Party: asciibaron: edmo: Whenever I hear people wailing about that I just ask, "when the last time there was a shooting in your neighborhood."

I swear, some people want to be terrified. They should just move to the bad neighborhoods.

Feb 19, a 54 year old male was shoot to death 12 blocks from my house.  on 26 Feb a 52 year old male was shoot and not fatal injuries 8 blocks from my house.

last year 14 people were shoot, 5 fatally, within a 12 block radius of my house.  i live in a very safe part of the city.

What farkin' city do you live in?  Mega-City One?

i live in the city of Philadelphia.  the place this thread is about.


You know, I really like Philadelphia.  Or at least I used to.

Thanks man!
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't know about Philly, but all the Seattle local news is about people getting shot, and we're supposed to be a peaceful city/region.

All of the media here is owned by by a few right wing chuckleheads, which might explain things.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ACAB includes their PR agents in the media
 
