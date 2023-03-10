 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Stealing a Tesla? There's an app for that   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randev said he reached out to Tesla, with the video evidence, but he had some emails bounce back and no one has contacted him so far.

Fark user imageView Full Size


this is fine

/no pr, no hr, no managers. only coders bc he's a gEnIuS
 
Xai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seems Elon's plan of firing all the software people because he doesn't understand what work they do is paying dividends.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
B.C. man says he accidentally unlocked and drove someone else's Tesla using the app
What a B.C. man might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My app pears with this car

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are going to be some bumps/fire trucks in the road with the application of bleeding edge technology to the end user.

Tesla has only been mass producing their own car for 10.5 years, which still isn't enough to resolve all the potential issues.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tesla's corporate mailbox is full so you can't send them a message. LOL
How long will the boards allow this idiot to continue ruining both companies?
I have never used Twitter. I certainly would not start now. And we had our sights set on a Tesla. We are now looking at two different cars. Neither of them being a Tesla. I wouldn't take one for free. OK, maybe I'll take it for free, but I would like embarrassed or something.
 
Swagz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What are the chances that they know each other and granted access to each other's car through the app?  Guy #2 claimed he got guy #1's phone number from a paper in guy #1's actual car... so they both had access to each other's car.

I have access to my dad's telsa just like that and can switch between his and mine.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lol
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Tesla's corporate mailbox is full so you can't send them a message. LOL
How long will the boards allow this idiot to continue ruining both companies?
I have never used Twitter. I certainly would not start now. And we had our sights set on a Tesla. We are now looking at two different cars. Neither of them being a Tesla. I wouldn't take one for free. OK, maybe I'll take it for free, but I would like embarrassed or something.


Tesla slut.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Swagz: What are the chances that they know each other and granted access to each other's car through the app?  Guy #2 claimed he got guy #1's phone number from a paper in guy #1's actual car... so they both had access to each other's car.

I have access to my dad's telsa just like that and can switch between his and mine.


More likely the owner was just close enough that the unlock on entry worked. Sadly you don't have to have be in the car for it to be started and drive, just close by.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if they even having keying at all, or if they decided using geolocation would be easier. Yes, this would be dumb, but companies do dumb things all the time.

Easy enough to test if you can find two people with Teslas.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Logic gates can completely flip because of cosmic rays, voltage spikes, or mere timing glitches in refresh strobes. My guess is that they didn't require enough redundant checks on critical operations.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x110]
Lol


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not defending Musk by any means, and there are certainly equal or arguably better alternatives out there than Tesla for an EV at this point.......


But the 8 year old KIA 90% of fark drives can be stolen with a busted USB cord.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is this, an article by Norfolk Southern?
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you let people just order the car like they want it, without dealer assistance.  They forget to uncheck a few critical options:

_X_ vehicle steering wheel falls off at random intervals.

_X_ vehicle does not require unique wireless key for operation.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This use to happen with shiatty GM cars back before the chips. I know a person who started up another Saturn and realized it wasn't theirs. So how the fark does it happen with a Bluetooth app that should have some sort of ID code?

/or is it fake for hits
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had a Mazda in the late 80's and I was able to get in the wrong car and drive away. Then I noticed the lack of yellow xmas trees, drove back, parked it and left in mine.
 
