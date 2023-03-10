 Skip to content
(ULUKAYIN English)   The Japanese man was buried with the 8 ft long sword to ward off evil spirits   (ulukayin.org) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No. He was just the only guy who could use an 8 foot sword and probably a bad ass.
And stop presuming just because you are a grave robber you know what was going on back then.
Long swords have their place in battle.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would work. What spirit wants to mess with another spirit who has an 8 ft. long sword?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you want karate?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just showing off is all. Probably would have bought an F850 if he could.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: No. He was just the only guy who could use an 8 foot sword and probably a bad ass.
And stop presuming just because you are a grave robber you know what was going on back then.
Long swords have their place in battle.


fark anyone who calls archaeologists "grave robbers".
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs an EIGHT FOOT sword in the afterlife?

What deities did he piss off?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compensating for something, right?
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. You take the fight to them, dead guy. You go.

Now, me, personally? I don't deserve an eight footer, and that's okay. I'm fine with my slightly better than average six footer, though I'll say it's a pretty heavy six footer. Lot of girth in that blade, if you know what I mean.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with that?

In America we embalm the dead like farking Egyptians or Numenoreans and then seal them in wooden boxes. Talk about farking weird.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great! A zombie armed with a sword is gonna bust out of the cold cold ground.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: What's wrong with that?

In America we embalm the dead like farking Egyptians or Numenoreans and then seal them in wooden boxes. Talk about farking weird.


Weird is subjective. Way to kill your own point.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: What deities did he piss off?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to resurrect as a boss zombie.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 foot long antique sword...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought Cloud's six foot "Buster" sword was ridiculous. Now I realize the Japanese have been doing this for at least fifteen to eighteen hundred years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: neongoats: What's wrong with that?

In America we embalm the dead like farking Egyptians or Numenoreans and then seal them in wooden boxes. Talk about farking weird.

Weird is subjective. Way to kill your own point.


Well if I do kill a point, I'm not going to stuff it full of carcinogens and then bury it in formerly arable land where it can leech into the groundwater. Not sure why you people want to shiat up the world even after you're dead.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Got to love archeologist. They make up the damdest stories based on nothing. Hell, for all they know, the wife said "throw that damn sword in there with him. He spent all his time making it and nobody would buy it."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Vern: And I thought Cloud's six foot "Buster" sword was ridiculous. Now I realize the Japanese have been doing this for at least fifteen to eighteen hundred years.

[Fark user image 750x750]


I think I saw a hack in one of these "Call of Duty" type games where someone had a blue sword like that one and the other players were asking him where the hell he got it.

Funny af
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Who needs an EIGHT FOOT sword in the afterlife?

What deities did he piss off?


ALL of them :P
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Vern: And I thought Cloud's six foot "Buster" sword was ridiculous. Now I realize the Japanese have been doing this for at least fifteen to eighteen hundred years.

[Fark user image 750x750]


Cloud's sword *is* ridiculous.

Japanese swords are, at least, slightly more functional than a videogame behemoth.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neongoats: Subtonic: neongoats: What's wrong with that?

In America we embalm the dead like farking Egyptians or Numenoreans and then seal them in wooden boxes. Talk about farking weird.

Weird is subjective. Way to kill your own point.

Well if I do kill a point, I'm not going to stuff it full of carcinogens and then bury it in formerly arable land where it can leech into the groundwater. Not sure why you people want to shiat up the world even after you're dead.


Never heard about a water table being polluted by an embalmed corpse and plywood before. Buy I'm sure you got a lot to back up that ridiculous claim.
And also...

What do you mean by "you people"?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Vern: And I thought Cloud's six foot "Buster" sword was ridiculous. Now I realize the Japanese have been doing this for at least fifteen to eighteen hundred years.

[Fark user image 750x750]

Cloud's sword *is* ridiculous.

Japanese swords are, at least, slightly more functional than a videogame behemoth.


You know, looking at that picture, the sword isn't the only silly thing.

Why do his boots have zippers? Did he never learn to tie shoelaces? Is this some bizarre JRPG equivalent of velcro shoes for someone who can't tie knots because they used intelligence for their dump stat?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anti-cavalry weapon.  Japanese NoDachi Odachi.
 
