(First Coast News)   John was an amazing host, right near the beach, came with drugs, guns, randos, cops and helicopter. 5/5 would rent again   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Social group, Door, House, Jacksonville Beach Police, Neighbourhood, Dozen, Police officer, Sunday night  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"More than a dozen guns are off the street."

Yeah - nice work.  Why you must have decreased the amount of illegal guns in the area by at least .01% - maybe even .02%!
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow....usually you got to stay at a quality inn to get all that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was an Airbnb. I think they're a good concept if they're used in the right way.

I'm pretty sure this is the exact right way to use an Airbnb at this point.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An AirBNB?  You've got forfeiture laws, use them.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was expecting a story about John McAfee.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Jacksonville Beach Police shared these photos with First Coast News they say more than 40 people were inside of the 1300 square foot home. Police found drugs and 14 guns. Five people were arrested for charges related to drugs and outstanding warrants. Peterson says he knew the home was rented out, but never expected something like this to happen in his neighborhood."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
