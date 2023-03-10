 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Mark Zuckerberg to take on and destroy Elon Musk's Twitter. Not the hero we need, but the hero we deserve   (cnbc.com) divider line
48
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elon Musk seems to be doing an amazing job of destroying Twitter all by himself.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zuck might be the lesser of two weevils.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Elon Musk seems to be doing an amazing job of destroying Twitter all by himself.


It's so bad I can't help but wonder if it's intentional. 

I've worked with a lot of people who sucked at their jobs, and none of them hold a candle to Elmo's shenanigans.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think there are enough twits for everybody.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think they will both fail. The idea of people creating accounts just to share information and comment on the days stories is absurd. I mean, really, who would sit around and make stupid comments about new stories all day for cheap laughs?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.org
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: RodneyToady: Elon Musk seems to be doing an amazing job of destroying Twitter all by himself.

It's so bad I can't help but wonder if it's intentional.



I'm convinced he has a $45B bet with Jeff Bezos he could destroy twitter within a year.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
avoiding centralized control of content and possible censorship

What could possibly go wrong?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Musk will just make the hoodied waxwork an offer of a quadrillion dollars and buy it from him.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.com
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Please just go away, the both of you.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This was bound to happen:  there seems to be a market for this sort of thing, and Facebook's attempt at bringing VR back into popularity after twenty years or so failed, so why not make a Twitter clone and roll with it?   It's not like Musk has the ability or skill to really save something he already destroyed through ineptitude, stupidity, and malice.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those who already left aren't coming back.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think we deserve either one of them, tbh. They're both self-centered freaks.
 
palelizard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would say neither deserve nor need, honestly. Do we have a "How about neither?" meme?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Elon Musk seems to be doing an amazing job of destroying Twitter all by himself.


Yes, but people will continue to live in the wreckage until they have some alternative. Any alternative.


Again, Fark is the wrong place to do this, but there is a concept of comparative/relative evil.  Zuck isn't offering Mastodon here, but he is one of the few who are in a position to teach Musk a lesson that he badly needs. So let them fight.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This isn't like chemo and cancer. This is like trying to fight one STD by getting another STD. How about both of them FOAD?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x566]


lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't think we deserve either one of them, tbh. They're both self-centered freaks.


Somehow, they both simulate human beings, but just inaccurately enough to be creepy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x325]


forgifs.com
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, noes, Musk deviated from the Democrat group-think - he must be destroyed!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: This isn't like chemo and cancer. This is like trying to fight one STD by getting another STD. How about both of them FOAD?


Strangely, farkin off and dying is a pretty good sign you caught an STD...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
thumbor.bigedition.com
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do all Musk defending free-thinkers sound so tediously alike?
 
Spooonster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I think they will both fail. The idea of people creating accounts just to share information and comment on the days stories is absurd. I mean, really, who would sit around and make stupid comments about new stories all day for cheap laughs?


That's not a world I want to live in...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: The Irresponsible Captain: I don't think we deserve either one of them, tbh. They're both self-centered freaks.

Somehow, they both simulate human beings, but just inaccurately enough to be creepy.


See also:  Richard Branson.  Though he trowels on the creepy on purpose to seem more "human".
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not seeing the upside of keeping Twitter or FB alive.

Two billionaires battling should be good for some laughs. Unless you happen to work for them.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Zuck might be the lesser of two weevils.


64.media.tumblr.com
Approves
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do we need that when we already have Mastodon?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: jars.traptone: RodneyToady: Elon Musk seems to be doing an amazing job of destroying Twitter all by himself.

It's so bad I can't help but wonder if it's intentional.


I'm convinced he has a $45B bet with Jeff Bezos he could destroy twitter within a year.


i1.wp.com
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think that the only "improvement" would be that the head of that social network wouldn't be making it all about him. As such: That would likely make it more successful, even halfway decent design permitting at this point, but it would also not solve a lot of the problems that Twitter has encountered much more strongly since Musk's takeover, given Zuck's hand's off policy when it comes to white supremacists, moreover actual threats.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: hand's


That is such a weird place to put an apostrophe. Bad brain. Or bad hands. Maybe it was a team effort.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Why do we need that when we already have Mastodon?


Stiggin' it to Musk? That would be a feather in a billionare's cap.

But someone thinks there's money in a text notification network. Difficulty level: Zuck proposing it be decentralized
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Why do we need that when we already have Mastodon?


Why do we need Facebook when we already have MySpace?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: RodneyToady: Elon Musk seems to be doing an amazing job of destroying Twitter all by himself.

It's so bad I can't help but wonder if it's intentional. 

I've worked with a lot of people who sucked at their jobs, and none of them hold a candle to Elmo's shenanigans.


Turns out having money doesn't mean you're competent.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Why do all Musk defending free-thinkers sound so tediously alike?


I was informed in a previous thread that they were finally able to make bots stupid enough to defend musk.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the Metaverse to a text-based app.  Jolly good showing, Mark.
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Facebook and Twitter are dying platforms overwhelmingly inhabited by the digital trailing edge of users, the average age of which trends upward every year. The world of 2016 isn't coming back.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: jars.traptone: RodneyToady: Elon Musk seems to be doing an amazing job of destroying Twitter all by himself.

It's so bad I can't help but wonder if it's intentional. 

I've worked with a lot of people who sucked at their jobs, and none of them hold a candle to Elmo's shenanigans.

Turns out having money doesn't mean you're competent.


That does track, too. Guy is a grown-up version of a kid who walked around with jewels in his pockets, it just seems so foreign that someone could fark up this badly, and this repeatedly. 

So many decisions along the way that were the obvious bad ones, and he made them all. And continues to make them.

Can't wait to see the nightmare that his company town turns out to be. (I mean I can wait, but you get the idea.)
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Not seeing the upside of keeping Twitter or FB alive.

Two billionaires battling should be good for some laughs. Unless you happen to work for them.


Depends on the rules.

I say we lock them in a room with a couple of sporks, and whatever happens happens.
 
killershark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Why do all Musk defending free-thinkers sound so tediously alike?


Because it's probably one guy in his mom's basement posting the same thing to 100,000 bot accounts.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When the frontier of social media is finally settled, our laws will say that some entity will be responsible for any statement made on social media. When that is a person, they could be sued. When it is a corporation, the free market shall decide.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Cokezeroinacan: Why do all Musk defending free-thinkers sound so tediously alike?

I was informed in a previous thread that they were finally able to make bots stupid enough to defend musk.


I feel like there's a 100 percent chance that a bot trained off of Musk defenders resorts to open white supremacy or open pedophilia within hours, if not minutes, of activation.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: When it is a corporation, the free market shall decide.


Why let the free market decide? It has a pretty piss-poor track record.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

