(CNN)   Remember the original BladeRunner where Ridley Scott conveyed a dystopian future by showing it always dark and raining "in LA?" Well...hate to point this out, but it is always dark and raining there   (cnn.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that too much water can cause flooding and mudslides and be a danger.

BUT coming off of years of record droughts and forest fires, it seems a bit too early for the "so much rain oh, noes" stories.

series of severe storms since the start of the year.
"We've been working every week, every week when we can since then"

Well resident Tom Felton, you had years off to rest...so try to measure that, it rains too often fatigue.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH ffs....
we NEED the rain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatch where is my flying car
 
horslips
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been playing Vangelis' sound track on my commute home here in LA!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well how else are you supposed to swim to the moon?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, it's really hitting in a band between SF & LA, hammering the central coast, Central Valley, and the Sierra Nevadas.

The snowpack in the high mountains is going to be epic.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no drag racing in the LA River?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"If you liked our owl, Mr Deckard, then you should get a good look at my tits."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have all those massive drainage systems for this reason... well that and car chase movies and music videos.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

horslips: I've been playing Vangelis' sound track on my commute home here in LA!


its more fun to play the chariots of fire theme on repeat and drive 1/2 speed in the left lane
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus y'all really do lose your minds if it rains more than once every six months , tho the filth washing down the la river explains why the coastline in Long Beach is gross
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this summer they'll still be whining about drought.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Eh, it's really hitting in a band between SF & LA, hammering the central coast, Central Valley, and the Sierra Nevadas.

The snowpack in the high mountains is going to be epic.


Mammoth might have enough snow to last until the next season starts. Could remain open all summer. Right now Mammoth has so much snow they can't open. Main lodge season totals 569" this season. Over 200" base.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA is a tiny part of CA. I live 8 hours north where 4 feet of snow is getting rained on for the rest of the week. Still better than the drought.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well subby, if you get too tired of the rain and would like a change of scenery, just remember that a new life awaits you in the Off-world colonies. The chance to begin again in a golden land of opportunity and adventure!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of rain in March?  Next thing you'll tell me is it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we keep maintaining dams and reservoirs where possible.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: biatch where is my flying car


Nevermind that, where's my Daryl Hannah doll?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: gameshowhost: biatch where is my flying car

Nevermind that, where's my Daryl Hannah doll?


Ran off with Battle Armor He-Man, sorry.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bannanaslug: LA is a tiny part of CA. I live 8 hours north where 4 feet of snow is getting rained on for the rest of the week. Still better than the drought.


I've had jobs where we would receive foreign* visitors, who always mentioned they planned to take the afternoon to go shopping in L.A. Hauling out the map to point out the hundreds of miles (and mountains) between San Francisco and Los Angeles was always a treat.

*all outlanders, from other countries or the U.S., are foreigners!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: gameshowhost: biatch where is my flying car

Nevermind that, where's my Daryl Hannah doll?


we ran out. best i can do is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bangman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: gameshowhost: biatch where is my flying car

Nevermind that, where's my Daryl Hannah doll?


She's in Neil Youngs closet!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: biatch where is my flying car


entertainment.time.comView Full Size

The maniacal global CEO we were promised

Fark user imageView Full Size

The maniacal global CEO we got
 
bbmaru
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Don't they have all those massive drainage systems for this reason... well that and car chase movies and music videos.


Space shuttle landings...
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait, you're COMPLAINING about getting a lot of rain to a drought-stricken part of the country?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: GregInIndy: Eh, it's really hitting in a band between SF & LA, hammering the central coast, Central Valley, and the Sierra Nevadas.

The snowpack in the high mountains is going to be epic.

Mammoth might have enough snow to last until the next season starts. Could remain open all summer. Right now Mammoth has so much snow they can't open. Main lodge season totals 569" this season. Over 200" base.


There may be so much at Mammoth soon that you can't get there, and even if you could they can't operate. Boggling.
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Eh, it's really hitting in a band between SF & LA, hammering the central coast, Central Valley, and the Sierra Nevadas.

The snowpack in the high mountains is going to be epic.


The key words there are high mountains.  Unfortunately, rains from these atmospheric river storms are warmer and actually melt the earlier snows.  The snow levels will rise to higher elevations and the melted snow from the lower levels will add to the rain deluge.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I've seen weather you people wouldn't believe...."
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: [Fark user image 500x223] [View Full Size image _x_]
"I've seen weather you people wouldn't believe...."


I've done questionable THINGS...driving in it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wait, you're COMPLAINING about getting a lot of rain to a drought-stricken part of the country?


they need slow and steady rain that gets absorbed into the soil, not these deluges.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm a bit north of L.A. We'll get 1 to 1.5 inches of rain and then it will be gone.

Relocate Blade Runner to San Francisco for a more realistic comparison.
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm a bit north of L.A. We'll get 1 to 1.5 inches of rain and then it will be gone.

Relocate Blade Runner to San Francisco for a more realistic comparison.


Nah, it's just cloudy there.  I suspect there might have been a climate change reason why the future LA is so rainy.
 
