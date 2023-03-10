 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Somewhere in the FBI: "4th amendment and dealing with judges...psh...who needs warrants when we've got data brokers that profit off selling our citizens information to anyone that will pay up"   (arstechnica.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Working with law enforcement only a short time, I learned that unless it's explicitly legislated as illegal, cops will do it.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Working with law enforcement only a short time, I learned that unless it's explicitly legislated as illegal, cops will do it.


And we've been trained by 50 years of cop shows to demand that they push right up to the line and maybe cross it a little every once in a while as a treat.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who's the real baddie here, the FBI buying data on the open market, the geolocation vendors who track and compile this, or the people who use the phones with a license granting the vendor the right to sell your geolocation information to any buyer?
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe it is time to defund the FBI.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe they can locate all the "tourists" who tried to VIOLENTY OVERTHROW OUR GOVERNMENT!! Caksakinassholes.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Maybe they can locate all the "tourists" who tried to VIOLENTY OVERTHROW OUR GOVERNMENT!! Caksakinassholes.


None of our institutions are going to protect or save us.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Working with law enforcement only a short time, I learned that unless it's explicitly legislated as illegal, cops will do it.


The smart ones will do warrants for CYA purposes, but yeah.
 
inner ted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, maybe it is time to defund the FBI.


Except when they go after people you don't approve of
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Working with law enforcement only a short time, I learned that unless it's explicitly legislated as illegal, cops will do it.


While I disagree about cops not breaking the law, you're describing the standard set by right-wing judges for qualified immunity.

//judges gave them leeway to bypass the 4th amendment like in TFA like 50 years ago https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smith_v._Maryland
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Who's the real baddie here, the FBI buying data on the open market, the geolocation vendors who track and compile this, or the people who use the phones with a license granting the vendor the right to sell your geolocation information to any buyer?


Yes.

/As in all of the above is ultimately the problem
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Direct copy from another thread of people being outraged about how the data they agreed to turn over to a third party, and agreed the third party could monetize and sell to others, are now upset with the results:

No one, no company, no group which collects your data will EVER use it for your overall benefit.

Just realize that every time you want to use a new feature or application. It will always be there to be used against you.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Wray was referring to FISA tracking, didn't we already know that? Or is different from telephone metadata!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No federal law meaningfully guarantees online privacy in the US.

Yep. No GDPR here. We are the Petri dish the rest of the world uses. You've been farmed for so long, so deeply, that it's almost a joke that the FBI still requires a warrant to get what the average business can buy, and buy inexpensively, because money talks far louder than law here.

As a tech writer who has to spend time ensuring product docs, samples, and so on meet or exceed GDPR compliance requirements, it's ironic that I do so for products that have to meet such guidelines abroad, but not right here at home.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Who's the real baddie here, the FBI buying data on the open market, the geolocation vendors who track and compile this, or the people who use the phones with a license granting the vendor the right to sell your geolocation information to any buyer?


Both. They are both bad. Both buying and selling data that should be protected under the 4th Amendment should not be legal.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Facebook is the new Pinkertons
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Direct copy from another thread of people being outraged about how the data they agreed to turn over to a third party, and agreed the third party could monetize and sell to others, are now upset with the results:

No one, no company, no group which collects your data will EVER use it for your overall benefit.

Just realize that every time you want to use a new feature or application. It will always be there to be used against you.


Can't be emphasized enough. It's not for your benefit; it's for theirs, and their customers.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: If Wray was referring to FISA tracking, didn't we already know that? Or is different from telephone metadata!


There's a follow up article about it that was just posted.

Only skimmed it but it seems it was done under the guise of FISA from the opening paragraph.

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/03/congressman-confronts-fbi-over-egregious-unlawful-search-of-his-personal-data/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have you ever wondered what a data brokerage looks like? Have you considered the possibility that you might be staring at one right now?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Working with law enforcement only a short time, I learned that unless it's explicitly legislated as illegal, cops will do it.


Qualified immunity!  No cop has ever been convicted of kicking a prostitute to death, so you can't charge Officer Billo with murder.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hot Take: the real reason why people are complaining about FBI is because they are actually doing something about the F-ing Red Hats.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Practically, nothing you give to a 3rd party is covered by the 4th Amendment.   Double so if it comes with a EULA.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember how angry Farkers were the last time cell phone location data was used for law enforcement purposes.

flowingdata.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Working with law enforcement only a short time, I learned that unless it's explicitly legislated as illegal, cops will do it.


Which makes them no different from most people, really.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Who's the real baddie here, the FBI buying data on the open market, the geolocation vendors who track and compile this, or the people who use the phones with a license granting the vendor the right to sell your geolocation information to any buyer?

Both. They are both bad. Both buying and selling data that should be protected under the 4th Amendment should not be legal.


Even if the person signs a waiver saying they absolutely agree to let this company share their data with any party (i.e. the end user license agreement which they did not read but they signed  because they REALLY wanted to see how their face would look if it was transformed into a cat and they could walk around and see all the other people who looked like cats and could track where they have been as a cat and if other cat-humans have been there)?
 
capn' fun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is it weird that people walk around with GPS trackers in their pockets (or hands) from the moment they wake until the moment they fall asleep, knowing full well that everybody from their wireless provider to the app for their local pho restaurant is tracking their data-including location. And that data is constantly being sliced, diced, packaged, and sold by the terabyte like ground beef is sold by the ton. But when LEO decides to just straight up buy that data instead of, you know, surveilling them, people freak out? Like a couple farking in front of a huge glass window in a downtown hotel at 9:30 at night screaming about how all those videos of them farking are invasions of their privacy?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Who's the real baddie here, the FBI buying data on the open market, the geolocation vendors who track and compile this, or the people who use the phones with a license granting the vendor the right to sell your geolocation information to any buyer?

Both. They are both bad. Both buying and selling data that should be protected under the 4th Amendment should not be legal.


But it's your fault for having a phone. Didn't you hear?
 
