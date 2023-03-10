 Skip to content
(The Sun) This is why you triple check everything concerning your special day: People in hysterics after spotting VERY unfortunate typo on a wedding menu
    Amusing, England, Wedding, Wedding planner, Sun  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"EVERYONE loves a wedding..."

Except the groom
And the guests
And the bank account that has to pay for it


/The only ones that love a wedding are the bride, the vendors and divorce attorneys
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: "EVERYONE loves a wedding..."

Except the groom
And the guests
And the bank account that has to pay for it


/The only ones that love a wedding are the bride, the vendors and divorce attorneys


I'm guessing 8 inches wasn't enough for your ex-wife.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No - they're married now, that won't be on the Bride's menu anymore.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was spotted dick?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Maybe it was spotted dick?


Dick Spotting originated with wedding menus.  Most people don't know that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a typo.
It does not merit an article.

Maybe honorable mention on a listicle
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
come to Homer's BBBQ

the extra B is for BYOBB
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: This was a typo.
It does not merit an article.

Maybe honorable mention on a listicle


It concerns dicks and livers, two things that are very relevant on Fark.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: vudukungfu: This was a typo.
It does not merit an article.

Maybe honorable mention on a listicle

It concerns dicks and livers, two things that are very relevant on Fark.


I disagree...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: "EVERYONE loves a wedding..."

Except the groom
And the guests
And the bank account that has to pay for it


/The only ones that love a wedding are the bride, the vendors and divorce attorneys


Bitter, party of one...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know that dicks have livers. TIL.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/csb  I was once asked to make the Wedding programs for a friend's Catholic wedding.  He gave me the draft, and I saw that they'd used the word Sion.  I just assumed it was a typo, and changed it to Zion.  Programs printed, magic day, until I managed to cheese off practically all the wedding guests.  Who knew that one letter could make such a difference?  /csb
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: 8 inches: "EVERYONE loves a wedding..."

Except the groom
And the guests
And the bank account that has to pay for it


/The only ones that love a wedding are the bride, the vendors and divorce attorneys

Bitter, party of one...


Am I wrong?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one reason we didn't provide any menu options at our wedding.

You'll eat the food being served, you'll like it, and you'll STFU. And no, you can't have the gift back.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Typo
Youtube WtDJiQuOOJI
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust they paired that with a nice Chianti.
 
ArmyVet68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hilarious.  I wouldn't even be mad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We can't print "dick" now?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: We can't print "dick" now?


Also "cock". I mean they are birds
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This was a typo.
It does not merit an article.

Maybe honorable mention on a listicle


It's The Sun. Their "news" is almost entirely composed of stories your mom tells at 2 am after 5 drinks, slapping the table and laughing like a chimpanzee on meth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ducking autocorrect.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khatores: vudukungfu: This was a typo.
It does not merit an article.

Maybe honorable mention on a listicle

It's The Sun. Their "news" is almost entirely composed of stories your mom tells at 2 am after 5 drinks, slapping the table and laughing like a chimpanzee on meth.


Please forward my electric mail address to whomever's mom you're talking about. She sounds fun.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People in hysterics

Yeah, no.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

8 inches: "EVERYONE loves a wedding..."

Except the groom
And the guests
And the bank account that has to pay for it


/The only ones that love a wedding are the bride, the vendors and divorce attorneys


Eh....most of my wedding experiences as a guest have been positive, and I've been a groomsman once.

Plus, I've been to wedding receptions that were super expensive, and some that were done cheaply...had a fun time either way.

/Only been to one that ssssssucked.
//Dry reception, bride and groom were 20.
///And the bride's father was ultra cheap despite being a well-paid Boeing engineer.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A box of new flyers arrived, advertising "public parking".

With the "l" missing from "public".
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Spell check won't solve every error.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It could be worse.

About a month or so before a friend's wedding, the reception venue cancelled on them.  (If forgot the reason why.)
 
buntz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is staying at the Wyndham Hotel in Houston and just sent me a picture of their menu:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: She sounds fun.


However its the next morning when you roll over and wake up next to her...

"Oh no. Please tell me I used a condom"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Damnit, it was supposed to be dick lover!  Why the fark would a dick need its own liver?!?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

8 inches: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: vudukungfu: This was a typo.
It does not merit an article.

Maybe honorable mention on a listicle

It concerns dicks and livers, two things that are very relevant on Fark.

I disagree...


Username....gives up, goes to get drunk.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, there's a picture of a wedding venue, it must be true.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: gunther_bumpass: She sounds fun.

However its the next morning when you roll over and wake up next to her...

"Oh no. Please tell me I used a condom"


....

"why is there a condom on my hand?"
 
gregario
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Really? You have to blur out the word dick?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did anybody check on Dick Whittington? What about his pussy?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Le Telepathé - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts (VOSTFR)
Youtube 84gRtae8yHY
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

8 inches: "EVERYONE loves a wedding..."

Except the groom
And the guests
And the bank account that has to pay for it


/The only ones that love a wedding are the bride, the vendors and divorce attorneys


And the event staff!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Average story bro:

At a bar in Pilsen, Czech Republic, they had "chicken stripes" on the menu.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WtDJiQuOOJI?start=140]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Came to put more of this on the menu.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did the wedding party brawl the catering staff, resulting in guns drawn and six people dead?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not news- it's Fark.

/and not news
 
Spooonster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 674x508]


Somebody invited Subway's Jared to the wedding?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmmm, Dick Liver Pate. Welp, I was hoping for "Dick Bridal Party"  but any port in a storm and all that jazz...

*zzzziiiiiiiiip*
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

buntz: A friend of mine is staying at the Wyndham Hotel in Houston and just sent me a picture of their menu:
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Room service. With room service prices.

Albeit slightly cheaper, compare what's in the bar/restaurant.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Velvis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This was a typo.
It does not merit an article.

Maybe honorable mention on a listicle


Nevermind a full page essay. I feel like the internet is just filled with crap like this now.  3 paragraphs reiterating the headline when all you needed was two words:

Dick liver.

How this is even remotely news is astonishing.
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: buntz: A friend of mine is staying at the Wyndham Hotel in Houston and just sent me a picture of their menu:
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Room service. With room service prices.

Albeit slightly cheaper, compare what's in the bar/restaurant.


It's not the prices I'm taking issue with
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.