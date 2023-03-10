 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fortune)   Worst Korea unveils plan to let workers do 69   (fortune.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Government, South Korea, Law, Woman, Country, United States, Financial Times, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 12:35 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Eleven year olds in China sneer at your lack of work ethic--69 hours is only half a week of work!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ugh...after I was laid off in 2020, I later found out that a work friend who wasn't laid off was putting in 70 hours a week for a long time.
 
Svingen999 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "Challenge accepted."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Ugh...after I was laid off in 2020, I later found out that a work friend who wasn't laid off was putting in 70 hours a week for a long time.


I've known people to do that in situations where overtime was involved.  (They were lifeless types anyway for one reason or another so shrug.)  Or an unusually large salary with the understanding that there's a lot of overtime.  If either of those things are present, ok maybe I would if circumstances otherwise allowed.  If it's not like that?  Yeah fark off

/one guy had just gotten divorced and wanted nothing to do with social situations
//he worked that schedule for about 2 years
///he said it was honestly restful compared to what he gone through with the divorce
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In my experience, Korean women are too short for 69.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I've known people to do that in situations where overtime >PAY< was involved.


FTFM - 'cause that didn't make any farking sense as was - even for me
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Asian country is proposing letting its employees work longer hours-and argues the change will encourage households to start a family.

After 70 hours wouldn't you just be too tired to fark?

I literally cannot conceive the logic behind longer hours, less time at home and then suggest...this is the perfect situation to start a family.  Day and Night care can raise them!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.