(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Alligator found in pool broke through screen "like the Kool-Aid Man." When reptiles breach property on their hind legs while shouting "OH YEAHHH," it won't be long before they take everything over   (kiro7.com) divider line
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
where is SIR David Attenbourgh when you need him most.
/or Lucy Worsley?
//or baldrick??
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh Yeah!" - Vine
Youtube fPHW7RxyJi8
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heinz - Ketchup Man
Youtube 8IKPpVBY7jM
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting a new Lanai. Hurricane has em backed up for months.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should all take this seriously.  It can happen in real life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a picture of a dangerously asleep gator.

That pic was taken from afar because it's difficult to get within 50 feet of a gator with its eyes closed.  It took me forever to be able to sneak up on one in my work complex and get a pictureof it with its eyes closed.

I don't have that picture handy but here's Chompy with one brave Eastern pondhawk.  Chompy was just a pup but he hung around for a handful of years before he gatored off to wherever they gator off to.  Probably killed due to all the post-Wilma relief linemen feeding him and getting him used to humans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe I should open a specialty boot making facility?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Um... when did "screen" and "fence" become the same thing?
 
