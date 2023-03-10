 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   'A Louisville police officer let his dog attack a 14-year-old Black child who was not resisting. As the dog 'gnawed' on the child's arm, the officer said 'stop fighting my dog.'   (insider.com) divider line
125
    More: Murica, Law, Constitution, Police officer, Police, Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Metro Police officer, Person, Public safety organizations  
•       •       •

2046 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Mar 2023 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



125 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop clearly just one of those rare bad apples you hear so much about.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was being protected?

Who was being served?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had more money.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NWA Fuck Tha Police video High Quality
Youtube Z7-TTWgiYL4


ACAB
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, one of the officers needs to be put down, and the dog needs several months of unpaid administrative leave for retraining.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bad apple a day keeps justice away.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely this officer will be arrested now.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop fighting my crocodile!!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have a requirement for preclearance for any new contract between cities and police unions for those in violation of civil rights infractions.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to support police reform but liberals said defund so now I have no choice but to support child attacking arm chewing police dogs and their racists owners.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better give them more money.  You wouldn't want to politicize the issue.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country is farked up.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department congregate around the place where Breonna Taylor was shot during a rally to protest her killing,..."

Jeebus cripes, are all news stories written by AI now?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all the they can do? Write shiat down? Nothing tangible unless it's for rich folks, huh? Holy fark this country is a shiathole...
 
nexusandroidsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do people fight back physically against cops to stop this stuff?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one bad apple and the one bad apple dog right?
 
ArmyVet68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs should be used for drug detection only and even that is a little iffy since cops lie all the time about a dog alerting to drugs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nexusandroidsix: So when do people fight back physically against cops to stop this stuff?


I guess while their dogs are busy eating kids arms
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds Ike both of the "cops" here need to be euthanized for the safety of the public.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing someone lying motionless on the ground, and the cop's first thought was "release the hound." Not that we don't already know it, but yet another great indicator cops don't see civilians as people, but rather potential threats. Always.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in GA...

The state is trying to make harming or killing a police dog a much bigger crime, then it is now.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be followed up by a press conference by the Louisville Police Department.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think this city isn''t really great to live in.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for the so-called "good apples" to band together and denounce/testify against the bad apples...
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meshnoob: "Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department congregate around the place where Breonna Taylor was shot during a rally to protest her killing,..."

Jeebus cripes, are all news stories written by AI now?


Different people from different backgrounds and cultural beliefs might feel in opposing ways about this child chewing issues. As an AI, I can only give details about the situation but cannot judge whether this officer was correct or not to try to have the dog mangle this child. Your upbringing might indicate this is a bad thing while someone else on a different part of the political spectrum might believe the dog didn't go far enough.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Seeing someone lying motionless on the ground, and the cop's first thought was "release the hound." Not that we don't already know it, but yet another great indicator cops don't see civilians as people, but rather potential threats. Always.


Couldn't just shoot the kid, have you seen ammo prices lately?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"I'm baaaaaaaaaacckkk I never left!"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Surely this officer will be arrested now.


No doubt even his fellow officers are clamouring for him to be arrested.  Right?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another brave officer helping to make the public safer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After searching for several minutes, the officer saw the teenager lying on the ground, face down in the grass," the Justice Department wrote in its report. "Immediately after noticing the teen, the officer deployed his dog off-leash - without giving any warning

"LOOK OUT, HE'S COMING RIGHT FOR US!  GET 'IM, BLUE!"
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like somebody needs retraining.
 
Lonestar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I just watched a cop video of a kid getting arrested. He fought with police. He ran away twice and hid. He was slippery as hell.

No tasers, no dogs were used. They didnt even hold him tight after the two escapes. He was cuffed only after the second time they caught him. Not on his feet though, only on his arms. Not even a punch or a roughing.

Yes, kid was white, why do you ask?
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

envirovore: [YouTube video: NWA fark Tha Police video High Quality]

ACAB


I'm ready for ACAF.

Fire them all and start from scratch

Make the depts reflect actual American diversity.
Maybe let some of the ones that really aren't Nazis back in.
Hire lots of mental health professionals, both to screen all hires & serve the public directly.
Perhaps reduce gun wielding to SWAT teams responding to actual violent crimes.
Nonlethal defenses for the rest.

They tend to vote for the party that instituted "right to work" (fire) laws everywhere, so they'll have no right to complain about getting canned.

It would serve the public interest to a greater degree than it would inconvenience these very fine people.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they wonder why they're so hated...
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are good.

Police dogs are bad.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the pigs gave the dog some kind of idiotic k9 officer of the year award. Taxpayer money hard at work.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty convinced the use of police dogs for force is abusive.  To the people and the dogs.

The investigation is a start, now do the rest of the police departments. Seattle PD could use a hard look as well as the outlying community departments. Even as a kid in the 70's we knew which ones were bad.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live (Ottawa), even the use of dogs, I would consider a racist practice.  The majority of our black population are refugees from Africa (mostly Somalia) and most are terrified of dogs.  Dogs are a literal danger for them growing-up.

I had a large standard poodle that actually became "racist" towards them because he could sense their fear and would bark at them.  Not the white kids walking past our fence - only the black kids and it was horribly embarrassing and I felt terrible.  I tried to my dog to behave and get the immigrant kids to pet him but they would have none of it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready to abolish the police yet?
 
robxiii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well was the teen involved in the home invasion or not?

I kid I kid, yeah that was pure punitive on the cops part.   Made him get exercise, so the sub-human had to be punished.

99% of the LE issues would go away if they just treated everyone like a human being.  It's ok to be suspicious, it's their job.  But respect is a 2 way street, and reading this, and seeing videos where they just instantly escalate the situation hoping for conflict is just infuriating.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheManofPA: meshnoob: "Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department congregate around the place where Breonna Taylor was shot during a rally to protest her killing,..."

Jeebus cripes, are all news stories written by AI now?

Different people from different backgrounds and cultural beliefs might feel in opposing ways about this child chewing issues. As an AI, I can only give details about the situation but cannot judge whether this officer was correct or not to try to have the dog mangle this child. Your upbringing might indicate this is a bad thing while someone else on a different part of the political spectrum might believe the dog didn't go far enough.


Actually, I'd trust an AI (which has been properly trained) to give a more reasonable answer than any human. They can respond coherently and sensibly to even the most ridiculous questions.

(after about a 15-second wait)

It is highly unlikely that strawberries are actually growing out of your friend's nose. This sounds like a fictitious or humorous statement.

However, if your friend is experiencing any kind of physical discomfort or unusual symptoms in their nose or elsewhere in their body, it is important that they seek medical attention from a qualified healthcare professional. They can consult with a doctor or nurse to identify any underlying conditions or infections that may be causing their symptoms and receive appropriate treatment.

It is important to take any health concerns seriously and seek proper medical care when necessary.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read TFA with great care and I STILL don't know whether "The DOJ" is the federal one or a state agency. It kinda matters.
 
jgilb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: This country is farked up.


It's by design.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nexusandroidsix: So when do people fight back physically against cops to stop this stuff?


It's already started, but don't expect the corporate media to tell you those stories.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Dogs are good.

Police dogs are bad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gr3asy: They tend to vote for the party that instituted "right to work" (fire) laws everywhere, so they'll have no right to complain about getting canned.


right to work is an anti-union law. at will employment is what you are talking about. and cops aren't at-will employees, they have a union (a union that always sticks up for them when they break the law)
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: The Irrelevant Gamer: Seeing someone lying motionless on the ground, and the cop's first thought was "release the hound." Not that we don't already know it, but yet another great indicator cops don't see civilians as people, but rather potential threats. Always.

Couldn't just shoot the kid, have you seen ammo prices lately?


Fascists have a workaround for that, which seems to be the direction we're headed:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bullet_fee
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Looks like somebody needs retraining.


the american society needs retraining on the value cops provide them
 
Displayed 50 of 125 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.