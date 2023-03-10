 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Man casually picks up his wife and throws her off ferry. Sadly not to use her as a life ring to save someone, but to cleanse himself of demons   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
    Scary, Java, Indonesia, Sumatra, Sunda Strait, Woman, Ferry, Local reports, Bali  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would never happen in the US...much too heavy, far too weak...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chilling moment husband throws wife off side of a ferry #shorts
Youtube PSwajXZ3BcI


thanks for nothing failmitter
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rescue her, grab him and tie a tractor tire around his waist, and toss that piece of sh*t overboard.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it's important to cleanse yourself of demons. I mean, does anyone want a bunch of demons hanging around? I mean, am I right?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am going on a cruise one week from today. I made sure to maintain my weight of 240 so my wife can't do that to me.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Indianajonesnoticket.gif
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
he heard a voice telling him to do that

He didn't listen very well.  The voices said "momma" and "train," not "wife" and "ferry."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Rescue her, grab him and tie a tractor tire around his waist, and toss that piece of sh*t overboard.


If he was just trying to kill her because he wanted to marry his lover or something, I'd be with you. It sounds like this guy probably has schizophrenia or something.

He needs psychiatric help, probably medication, and she could use a divorce...
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This would never happen in the US...much too heavy, far too weak...


We would use guns to get rid of someone.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Badafuco: Rescue her, grab him and tie a tractor tire around his waist, and toss that piece of sh*t overboard.

If he was just trying to kill her because he wanted to marry his lover or something, I'd be with you. It sounds like this guy probably has schizophrenia or something.

He needs psychiatric help, probably medication, and she could use a divorce...


Or a ferry
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Voices Inside My Head
Youtube io3CNOeDfO4
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Rescue her, grab him and tie a tractor tire around his waist, and toss that piece of sh*t overboard.


We get it, you CrossFit
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We'll? Did it work?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
let he who hasn't wanted to throw his wife off a boat throw the first wife off a boat
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"YEET!"

Seriously, holy crap.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Badafuco: Rescue her, grab him and tie a tractor tire around his waist, and toss that piece of sh*t overboard.

We get it, you CrossFit


CrossFit, vegan and I'm an atheist.

J/k. Go eat a dick.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
heard the voices telling him to try and throw his wife.

Brother, I know that feeling.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The article says she doesn't get thrown off the boat.  She goes out the window and clings to the boat and doesn't go into the water.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rnatalie: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


And if you seriously think you know the devil and you can kill him, well you are probably not well.
 
