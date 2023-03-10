 Skip to content
(BBC)   Protestors against children's drag storytime hold rally against monthly event which was cancelled last April and hasn't run since   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right is motivated by unquenchable hatred. They need to be opposed, because they won't stop with winning, they want to burn the world to the ground and salt the earth.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open carry drag is the new norm
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can't expect these people to be right-wingers and smart, can you?
 
genner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The venue's website was still showing the event as running monthly because the listings had not been updated.

Yet another problem that could have been prevented with proper IT support.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Open carry drag is the new norm


I can't help it if heels make my calves look like Dr. Bob Kelso's, I'm just man enough to wear red pumps instead of hiding behind high heeled boots.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nobody has ever accused conservatives of being intelligent.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The right is motivated by unquenchable hatred. They need to be opposed, because they won't stop with winning, they want to burn the world to the ground and salt the earth.


yup, even if they win, they won't stop being the victims. I say make them victims. They'll thank you for it in the long run.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should bring back the event to keep the protestors from appearing foolish.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On the plus side, that keeps their hatred focused and away from either actual events or other causes...
 
Gestalt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Must be that silent majority I hear so much about. So silent they can't be found, or make their existence known in any tangible way.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sillydragon: Nobody has ever accused conservatives of being intelligent.


They accuse each other of it all the time, when it's convenient.  Circle jerks of "We are smart" is literally what conservative "news" consists of
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since mask mandates and vaccines aren't what the cool kids are protesting.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They have way too much free time
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Turning Point UK

We're sorry

~USA
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sillydragon: Nobody has ever accused conservatives of being intelligent.

They accuse each other of it all the time, when it's convenient.  Circle jerks of "We are smart" is literally what conservative "news" consists of


"I have many leather bound books, and my apartment smells of rich mahogany. I'm kind of a big deal."
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that story back in maybe June of 2020. Some podunk redneck town whipped themselves into a frenzy because bus loads of "antifa" were coming to.... do something or other.... to their precious podunk town. All got their guns and shined up the truck Nutz and went out to give 'em the what for. Of course nobody was actually coming and nobody, not even the other podunk shiat towns nearby, give a damn about their stupid town. The picture of all them standing around like idiots was hilarious. Then they were interviewing some redneck and he's all "you shoulda seen it. It was like the JV high school team showed up to the Super Bowl". Fantasizing about some slaughter that never happened in their trash town.
 
ditka80
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
.......and don't come back.
 
Xai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They genuinely don't care about the event, that wasn't the point of this event, it was to see how many people had a desire to hate on people they had never met and things they had never seen. They said it was a success because that number of people, that spent their own money to go to an event which had the only goal of spreading hatred amongst their own nation, was not zero.

I'm genuinely appalled at what britain has become and I blame people like a certain cartoon character for starting us on this path.

There is no end to this hatred, if it wasn't drag shows, it would be some other thing, they don't actually care who they hurt or why and the enemies of our country are more than willing to support and encourage such groups.
 
Iowan73
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A fitting response to a non-existent problem.
 
