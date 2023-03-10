 Skip to content
(ABC News)   There's a new Duke of Edinburgh in town...and his name is Prince Edward   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eddie Edinburgh?  Wasn't he the singer of 999 in the 70s?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sir Loin of Beef
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kind of a kick in the crotch to the Scots though..Since it was King Edward that was such an a-hole
to the Scots...
 
Bondith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chuckie sure took his sweet time getting around to this.  Guess he had a lot of waving to do.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Kind of a kick in the crotch to the Scots though..Since it was King Edward that was such an a-hole
to the Scots...


I'm pretty sure that was subby's point, and maybe King Chucky's point, too.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In keeping with tradition, however, sources say he will be educated in a necessary level of racism while being taught to simply nod at whatever the rest of the royals say....
 
