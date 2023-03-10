 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Florida like behavior detected as suspected DUI leads police on chase, then spends 5 hours in standoff where he huffs nitrous straight from a can and vapes "an unknown substance"   (foxla.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA states he appeared to be inhaling helium when he was seen sucking on a balloon. Nobody in that news staff was around in the 90s, apparently.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
White guy like situation detected.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My money is on "weaponized bath salts in aerosol form". It's what all the cool kids down in Jacksonville are doing
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jenkum.  The uncut stuff.  I can practically see his dead grandmother myself just by looking at that picture.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That high speed chase was like walking on sunshine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I often call and order food from Texas Roadhouse. They make us park on the side/back of the building. Across is the employee/kitchen door and its blocked by a wall. Its great seeing the employees come out, spark up a vape and cause huge clouds rising above the wall. I always imagined it's vaped Pot or Delta-8 or whatever and I get jealous that I'm not getting high too.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did they at least rescue that poor lounge singer?
 
argylez
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why did they just let him sit there?  He's surrounded?

/maybe I'm missing something?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They conveniently omit the video of what he was doing the other 19 hours of the day.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
well they can't get him for DUI now so mission accomplished?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

argylez: Why did they just let him sit there?  He's surrounded?

/maybe I'm missing something?


Do you want them to stop killing people, or not?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beezeltown: TFA states he appeared to be inhaling helium when he was seen sucking on a balloon. Nobody in that news staff was around in the 90s, apparently.


I wasn't either (technically I was, a teenager back then, didn't even know about Goth music yet). Recently my wife and I went to Hard Rock Casino in AC for the buffet since they had a new Indian/Pakistani style dishes added (though no damn labels of what each thing individually was, just a general sheet at the top of each station). There was a concert of a singer who was part of the 1960s Hippie Era, outside the casino there were people sucking down on balloons filed with nitrous they bought from dealers hanging outside the entranceway. My wife and I had no clue what they were until we asked a person holding a balloon in the elevator what was inside of it. Me and my wife don't do any drugs (nor drink nor smoke), so we never really figure out what something is until we ask regarding drug use.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was in middle school they found my dentist dead in his office with his pants down and a porno mag in his lap.  He strapped himself in for an N2O assisted wank and never got back up.

Apparently this is a thing in the dental profession.  At least, with the balloon, you drop it when you lose consciousness.
 
