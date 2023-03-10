 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Hamburg police knew about the Jehovah's Witness hall gunman but did not take his weapon. Probably didn't want to emasculate him   (theguardian.com) divider line
47
    More: Followup, Germany, Hamburg, Weapon, Law, 19th century, Death, subsequent visit, Jews  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.


Wait'll you find out that most mass shootings aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced or religious/political zealots.

Source: My doctorate (finished in 2020) was about mass shootings.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of shall not be infringed don't you understand!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, who do they think they are, Americans?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

Wait'll you find out that most mass shootings aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced or religious/political zealots.

Source: My doctorate (finished in 2020) was about mass shootings.


Well, not until after the shooting, at least.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'erminuh!1
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.


I was going to make a joke about a specific German town that shares the name of the local cheese, but I found this instead, and now I can't look away.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milbenk%C3%A4se

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.


Well at least it ain't Otisburg.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.


Stay away from the Frankfurt police, they are the wurst.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: whatsupchuck: The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.

I was going to make a joke about a specific German town that shares the name of the local cheese, but I found this instead, and now I can't look away.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milbenk%C3%A4se

[upload.wikimedia.org image 450x600]


Mmmm.  Headcrab cheese.

(Sounds like something you'd find on a homeless wino.)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: whatsupchuck: The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.

Stay away from the Frankfurt police, they are the wurst.


You Munster...
 
xcalibar25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Hamburg policeman may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Unborn baby? I was told the correct term is lump of cells.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He is a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses who left the community voluntarily about a year and a half ago, but apparently not on good terms,"

Apparently.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An anonymous letter was received by the weapons control authority in January raising concerns about a man named by German police as Philipp F, 35, warning that he appeared angry with his former fellow church members, but officers had found no reason for concern when they visited him last month.

These guys haven't been in the shiat like Americans, a christian with a gun is always a cause for concern.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Germans have a perfect word for this type of situation:

"Wennsieeinenfehlermachenundeinerverrücktenpersonkeinewaffeundmunitionwegnehmen."
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: An anonymous letter was received by the weapons control authority in January raising concerns about a man named by German police as Philipp F, 35, warning that he appeared angry with his former fellow church members, but officers had found no reason for concern when they visited him last month.

These guys haven't been in the shiat like Americans, a christian with a gun is always a cause for concern.


I'm gonna go ahead and argue that anyone shooting anyone is a concern. Christians don't have a corner on being idiots.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait, did he actually aim at and shoot the unborn baby?  The caption is an answer that creates so many more questions and the article only says the mother survived.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It says that he was separated from the religion a year and a half before. Most former witnesses that I know had mental problems due to anxiety and abuse while in the religion. Add in the loss of every friend and family member after removal while not allowed to have friends or family outside the religion during your time inside of it , I am surprised this doesn't happen more often.

People aren't allowed any outside contacts or support and then their whole world is taken away from them.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An anonymous letter was received

In this case they visited him and he acted normal enough that they didn't think he was a threat.  What are they
supposed to do?  Imagine if they confiscated things based solely on anonymous letters in this day and age.  It would make people forget there was ever such a thing as SWATting.
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

Wait'll you find out that most mass shootings aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced or religious/political zealots.

Source: My doctorate (finished in 2020) was about mass shootings.


Most shootings are done by members of political, social, or religious groups I dislike the most according to my, uh, sitting on the toilet thesis. #doyourown"research"

Serious though, if they are not unbalanced what the hell are they doing sitting a bunch of people?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: HotWingConspiracy: An anonymous letter was received by the weapons control authority in January raising concerns about a man named by German police as Philipp F, 35, warning that he appeared angry with his former fellow church members, but officers had found no reason for concern when they visited him last month.

These guys haven't been in the shiat like Americans, a christian with a gun is always a cause for concern.

I'm gonna go ahead and argue that anyone shooting anyone is a concern. Christians don't have a corner on being idiots.


I like to consider a range of variables. Someone believing in raving nonsense with a sense of entitlement and righteousness are a big concern.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Hankie Fest: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

Wait'll you find out that most mass shootings aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced or religious/political zealots.

Source: My doctorate (finished in 2020) was about mass shootings.

Most shootings are done by members of political, social, or religious groups I dislike the most according to my, uh, sitting on the toilet thesis. #doyourown"research"

Serious though, if they are not unbalanced what the hell are they doing sitting a bunch of people?


They "aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced." That is, they're not previously diagnosed, like the guy in the article.

Most mass shootings are of people the shooter knows, not strangers, and most are over some dispute. Sure, there's something tweaked in a person if they start firing away. But usually it's not been previously diagnosed.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.


There was a mass shooting in the UK a year or two back, and the coroner and various politicians are demanding that shotgun licensing laws are tightened up, DESPITE the fact that the police confiscated the guy's gun when he was convicted for domestic abuse, then gave it back to him.

The current strict rules are fine, they just need the police to enforce them properly.

They're also talking about increasing the cost of a shotgun certificate from about £80 to £500, which will price a whole bunch of society out of clay shooting.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Hankie Fest: HotWingConspiracy: An anonymous letter was received by the weapons control authority in January raising concerns about a man named by German police as Philipp F, 35, warning that he appeared angry with his former fellow church members, but officers had found no reason for concern when they visited him last month.

These guys haven't been in the shiat like Americans, a christian with a gun is always a cause for concern.

I'm gonna go ahead and argue that anyone shooting anyone is a concern. Christians don't have a corner on being idiots.

I like to consider a range of variables. Someone believing in raving nonsense with a sense of entitlement and righteousness are a big concern.


The definition of "raving nonsense" is pretty subjective.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: An anonymous letter was received

In this case they visited him and he acted normal enough that they didn't think he was a threat.  What are they
supposed to do?  Imagine if they confiscated things based solely on anonymous letters in this day and age.  It would make people forget there was ever such a thing as SWATting.


Right, and they visited him *unannounced* and made him show the way his guns and ammo were stored, and the only thing out of place was a single bullet that was found on top of the gun safe instead of inside of it.
They gave him a verbal warning for that.
And apparently he didn't have the absurd amount of ammo yet that the police found with him and at his apartment after the shooting.

(that's what they said in the press conference)
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

allthesametome: left the community voluntarily


That means that he was unrepentant for whatever wrong they said he committed.
It could be something as little as talking to a former member.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trocadero: whatsupchuck: The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.

I was going to make a joke about a specific German town that shares the name of the local cheese, but I found this instead, and now I can't look away.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milbenk%C3%A4se

[upload.wikimedia.org image 450x600]


Why does that hand have a cloaca?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: HotWingConspiracy: Hankie Fest: HotWingConspiracy: An anonymous letter was received by the weapons control authority in January raising concerns about a man named by German police as Philipp F, 35, warning that he appeared angry with his former fellow church members, but officers had found no reason for concern when they visited him last month.

These guys haven't been in the shiat like Americans, a christian with a gun is always a cause for concern.

I'm gonna go ahead and argue that anyone shooting anyone is a concern. Christians don't have a corner on being idiots.

I like to consider a range of variables. Someone believing in raving nonsense with a sense of entitlement and righteousness are a big concern.

The definition of "raving nonsense" is pretty subjective.


You ever read the bible?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

Wait'll you find out that most mass shootings aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced or religious/political zealots.

Source: My doctorate (finished in 2020) was about mass shootings.


You included everyone who wasn't unbalanced or a religious zealot in your research, didn't you?  If you do things like that, of course you're going to find most shootings aren't committed by unbalanced people or zealots.  Next time exclude everyone else and come to the correct conclusion.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: One webpage that appears to be Fusz's personal website, states he was born in the Bavarian town of Memmingen and grew up in Kempten, close to the Austrian border, in a "strict evangelical household".

That's probably a false friend.
In German, "evangelisch" has nothing to do with the American "evangelical". Evangelisch or rather evangelisch-lutherisch is the protestant branch of Christianity that directly follows Martin Luther's teachings. It's probably the most relaxed way there is to practice Christianity.
If he grew up in a strict evangelisch household, IMHO it probably wasn't strict because of the religion.

But I'll keep an eye on that. Maybe it wasn't "evangelisch" in the original...
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: ElFugawz: Hankie Fest: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

Wait'll you find out that most mass shootings aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced or religious/political zealots.

Source: My doctorate (finished in 2020) was about mass shootings.

Most shootings are done by members of political, social, or religious groups I dislike the most according to my, uh, sitting on the toilet thesis. #doyourown"research"

Serious though, if they are not unbalanced what the hell are they doing sitting a bunch of people?

They "aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced." That is, they're not previously diagnosed, like the guy in the article.

Most mass shootings are of people the shooter knows, not strangers, and most are over some dispute. Sure, there's something tweaked in a person if they start firing away. But usually it's not been previously diagnosed.


Understood, though this guy was showing signs of something, clearly.
And Germany not being a free-for-all of guns would mean people have more chances to not resort to mass shootings.

/also, damn you autocorrect fail
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x74]

Unborn baby? I was told the correct term is lump of cells.


The correct terminology depends entirely on whether or not the mother desires to progress the pregnancy to the point that the tissue becomes a baby.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: An anonymous letter was received

In this case they visited him and he acted normal enough that they didn't think he was a threat.  What are they
supposed to do?  Imagine if they confiscated things based solely on anonymous letters in this day and age.  It would make people forget there was ever such a thing as SWATting.


Maybe he didn't like people coming to his door?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Hankie Fest: HotWingConspiracy: Hankie Fest: HotWingConspiracy: An anonymous letter was received by the weapons control authority in January raising concerns about a man named by German police as Philipp F, 35, warning that he appeared angry with his former fellow church members, but officers had found no reason for concern when they visited him last month.

These guys haven't been in the shiat like Americans, a christian with a gun is always a cause for concern.

I'm gonna go ahead and argue that anyone shooting anyone is a concern. Christians don't have a corner on being idiots.

I like to consider a range of variables. Someone believing in raving nonsense with a sense of entitlement and righteousness are a big concern.

The definition of "raving nonsense" is pretty subjective.

You ever read the bible?


No, but I've read plenty of Fark gun threads.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

danny_kay: FTFA: One webpage that appears to be Fusz's personal website, states he was born in the Bavarian town of Memmingen and grew up in Kempten, close to the Austrian border, in a "strict evangelical household".

That's probably a false friend.
In German, "evangelisch" has nothing to do with the American "evangelical". Evangelisch or rather evangelisch-lutherisch is the protestant branch of Christianity that directly follows Martin Luther's teachings. It's probably the most relaxed way there is to practice Christianity.
If he grew up in a strict evangelisch household, IMHO it probably wasn't strict because of the religion.

But I'll keep an eye on that. Maybe it wasn't "evangelisch" in the original...


They are strict in the sense that just about everything in your life is controlled by the religious leaders. They separate you from the rest of the world and tell you that anyone outside of the religion is working for Satan to ruin your life. They will put together a judicial committee to judge and punish you for any slight deviation from their teachings. My first engagement was terminated by the elders after they warned my former girlfriend that they would kick here out and she would lose everyone else in her life because I wasn't working my way up the organization fast enough. I wasn't as strong in the religion as they wanted.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pert: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

There was a mass shooting in the UK a year or two back, and the coroner and various politicians are demanding that shotgun licensing laws are tightened up, DESPITE the fact that the police confiscated the guy's gun when he was convicted for domestic abuse, then gave it back to him.

The current strict rules are fine, they just need the police to enforce them properly.

They're also talking about increasing the cost of a shotgun certificate from about £80 to £500, which will price a whole bunch of society out of clay shooting.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh no.. the loss the immensely important cultural history of clay shooting in the UK.  I'm sure all the Upperclass Twits will be absolutely crushed.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: danny_kay: FTFA: One webpage that appears to be Fusz's personal website, states he was born in the Bavarian town of Memmingen and grew up in Kempten, close to the Austrian border, in a "strict evangelical household".

That's probably a false friend.
In German, "evangelisch" has nothing to do with the American "evangelical". Evangelisch or rather evangelisch-lutherisch is the protestant branch of Christianity that directly follows Martin Luther's teachings. It's probably the most relaxed way there is to practice Christianity.
If he grew up in a strict evangelisch household, IMHO it probably wasn't strict because of the religion.

But I'll keep an eye on that. Maybe it wasn't "evangelisch" in the original...

They are strict in the sense that just about everything in your life is controlled by the religious leaders. They separate you from the rest of the world and tell you that anyone outside of the religion is working for Satan to ruin your life. They will put together a judicial committee to judge and punish you for any slight deviation from their teachings. My first engagement was terminated by the elders after they warned my former girlfriend that they would kick here out and she would lose everyone else in her life because I wasn't working my way up the organization fast enough. I wasn't as strong in the religion as they wanted.


Moment, are we talking about Jehova's Witnesses or about Evangelisch-Lutherisch Christians?
Because I'm talking about the latter, and your story sounds like Jehova's Witnesses o.O
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

danny_kay: sinner4ever: danny_kay: FTFA: One webpage that appears to be Fusz's personal website, states he was born in the Bavarian town of Memmingen and grew up in Kempten, close to the Austrian border, in a "strict evangelical household".

That's probably a false friend.
In German, "evangelisch" has nothing to do with the American "evangelical". Evangelisch or rather evangelisch-lutherisch is the protestant branch of Christianity that directly follows Martin Luther's teachings. It's probably the most relaxed way there is to practice Christianity.
If he grew up in a strict evangelisch household, IMHO it probably wasn't strict because of the religion.

But I'll keep an eye on that. Maybe it wasn't "evangelisch" in the original...

They are strict in the sense that just about everything in your life is controlled by the religious leaders. They separate you from the rest of the world and tell you that anyone outside of the religion is working for Satan to ruin your life. They will put together a judicial committee to judge and punish you for any slight deviation from their teachings. My first engagement was terminated by the elders after they warned my former girlfriend that they would kick here out and she would lose everyone else in her life because I wasn't working my way up the organization fast enough. I wasn't as strong in the religion as they wanted.

Moment, are we talking about Jehova's Witnesses or about Evangelisch-Lutherisch Christians?
Because I'm talking about the latter, and your story sounds like Jehova's Witnesses o.O


The article says that he was a Jehovah's Witness. Just giving background. The are very strict and "evangelical". They call their preaching from door to door "evangelizing" and equate both as evangelical.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

Wait'll you find out that most mass shootings aren't done by people who have been found to be unbalanced or religious/political zealots.

Source: My doctorate (finished in 2020) was about mass shootings.


Will assume that you mean that your doctoral thesis was on mass shootings.  Still, had to giggle a bit at the idea that you could get a PhD in mass shootings.

/only in America
 
Reverborama
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"He is a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses who left the community voluntarily about a year and a half ago, but apparently not on good terms," said Thomas Radszuweit, Hamburg's head of state security.

Does anyone ever leave a religious community under good terms?
 
Spooonster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x74]

Unborn baby? I was told the correct term is lump of cells.


It's Schrodinger's womb.  Except it's a matter of whether or not you WANT to look in the box.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Reverborama: "He is a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses who left the community voluntarily about a year and a half ago, but apparently not on good terms," said Thomas Radszuweit, Hamburg's head of state security.

Does anyone ever leave a religious community under good terms?


Keeping in mind that the Jehovah's Witnesses h exhibit behaviors often associated with cults, including "disfellowshipping" (shunning) of apostates by their friends and family.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, the fee fees of sensitive white men must be preserved at all costs. Duh.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: whatsupchuck: The Hamburg police don't sound any too bright. It's probably worth the extra expense to live in Cheeseburg.

I was going to make a joke about a specific German town that shares the name of the local cheese, but I found this instead, and now I can't look away.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milbenk%C3%A4se

[upload.wikimedia.org image 450x600]


Mite barf cheese. Sexy.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pert: AirForceVet: FTA: Germany has been rocked by several mass shootings in recent years. In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central city of Hanau. And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

That's it!?! That's all the mass shootings they've had in Germany in "recent years!?!"

If only we could be so lucky to have effective gun control laws to keep firearms from unbalanced people and religious/political zealots.

There was a mass shooting in the UK a year or two back, and the coroner and various politicians are demanding that shotgun licensing laws are tightened up, DESPITE the fact that the police confiscated the guy's gun when he was convicted for domestic abuse, then gave it back to him.

The current strict rules are fine, they just need the police to enforce them properly.

They're also talking about increasing the cost of a shotgun certificate from about £80 to £500, which will price a whole bunch of society out of clay shooting.


This. I went through the process of getting a wafffenbesitzkarten (firearms permit) in Germany. The process is no joke, and there are specific rules on the amount of pistols you can have (but hunters can have as many rifles as they want.) Simple enforcement of German law could have easily prevented this.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.