(CBS News)   "Sorry sir, that car is going to have to go with checked luggage. You simply can't carry it on the plane no matter how small it is"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The white zone is for loading and un--dafuq!?"
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The new Boeings are in early this year
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He followed the directions the ground crew gave him:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Sheriff's officials did not detail exactly how the suspect was able to breach the fence."

I think most of us could nail that one in one guess or less....

//boltcutters, obviously. Duh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least he didn't try to bring 4 ounces of shampoo thru security.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Sheriff's officials did not detail exactly how the suspect was able to breach the fence."

I think most of us could nail that one in one guess or less....

//boltcutters, obviously. Duh.


He climbed over it and brought the car with him!

He, uhhh...he got out at a gate and picked the lock quickly, then opened it and drove through the open gate!

No wait, he...he took a skydiving plane and parachuted out of it with the car and landed through the roof of the terminal building!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎵 This is the Self Preservation Society...
 
FrankPoole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: He followed the directions the ground crew gave him:

[media.tenor.com image 498x280]


Once you notice the baby being thrown in the air in that clip, you see it every time.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: Somaticasual: "Sheriff's officials did not detail exactly how the suspect was able to breach the fence."

I think most of us could nail that one in one guess or less....

//boltcutters, obviously. Duh.

He climbed over it and brought the car with him!

He, uhhh...he got out at a gate and picked the lock quickly, then opened it and drove through the open gate!

No wait, he...he took a skydiving plane and parachuted out of it with the car and landed through the roof of the terminal building!


Worlds. Largest. Slingshot.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, that's an actual, street legal car (Peel P50 from the UK) in a grocery store and an elevator.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see the car had handi-parking plates. Either it was stolen or a really pissed off old white guy.
 
