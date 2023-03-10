 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Trains are a menace to society   (usatoday.com) divider line
37
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trains derail everyday. Glad someone noticed.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pennies on the tracks!
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trains aren't a menace. Not maintaining infrastructure is a menace.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A friend years ago was a train engineer, this was back in the early 2000's.  He had many stories of derailments, wrecked cars, destroyed cargo (including one that a bunch of new Escalades were ruined).  This isn't news, this is like trying to make fender benders news and saying cars are a menace.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trains keep derailing all over the country, including Thursday in Alabama. What's going on?

Gee, I wonder....

Federal data from 2021 and 2022 says an average of about three trains derail in the U.S. a day.

So nothing unusual is going on, but for some reason train derailments have become a hot news item so you're reporting more of them.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trains keep derailing all over the country, including Thursday in Alabama. What's going on?

You're paying attention.  Remember the Summer of the Shark?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: A friend years ago was a train engineer, this was back in the early 2000's.  He had many stories of derailments, wrecked cars, destroyed cargo (including one that a bunch of new Escalades were ruined).  This isn't news, this is like trying to make fender benders news and saying cars are a menace.


Are trying to let sleepy over worked farks off for driving while tired? fark me baby Jesus
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's going on?

The whole country is a train wreck.

media.moddb.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Trains aren't a menace. Not maintaining infrastructure is a menace.


And we all know what group of people keep sabotaging and obstructing any attempt by the government to fix that.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Specifically, the bill: Funds research into safer tank cars that are less likely to spill or leak

Why can't the invisible hand of the free market pay for that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sir Topham Hat would like a word with you Subby.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


By 2023, after 40 years of hauling the post, Thomas had seen some shiat.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Last year, railroad deaths totaled 978, the highest since 2007,

Introduced on March 1, the Bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 aims to increase train safety while ensuring communities get the help they need to deal with hazardous materials spills when they happen. President Joe Biden has already endorsed the legislation.
Specifically, the bill:
Dramatically increases fines for safety violations, raising them from a maximum of $225,000 to up to 1% of a railroad's annual operating income, which for the largest carriers like Norfolk Southern could be more than $50 million.
Mandates railroads pay for more hazmat response training in communities where trains roll through.
Mandates "hotbox" detectors" every 10 miles to remotely sense if a passing train's wheels are getting too hot, which federal experts say is what caused the East Palestine derailment.
Requires two-person conductor-engineer crews on most freight train routes
Funds research into safer tank cars that are less likely to spill or leak
"This legislation provides us with tools to hold companies accountable to prevent terrible tragedies like the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine and to make those communities whole," Biden said.

Last year more than 48,000 gun homicides and suicides. 648 mass shootings and the federal government is jumping right on it with new legislation right? Right? Hello, anyone there?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To quote a recent Peggy Noonan column - "we're a nation of morons"
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So you are saying that all the times my Lionel train fell off the tracks, it was just it being more realistic?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cwheelie: To quote a recent Peggy Noonan column - "we're a nation of morons"


Peggy knows morons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: A friend years ago was a train engineer, this was back in the early 2000's.  He had many stories of derailments, wrecked cars, destroyed cargo (including one that a bunch of new Escalades were ruined).  This isn't news, this is like trying to make fender benders news and saying cars are a menace.


Cars are a menace.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trains are clearly a menace.  We should ship all our goods via truck and reserve the rails for passeng---

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


/well, crap
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Boy, the worst farking take we could get out of this whole thing is "trains are bad" so good job subby. Surely adding a new lane to the highways will fix our transportation issues and having all of that additional cargo both benign and hazardous sharing the road with regular vehicles will not be a bad thing.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So when we cut taxes for infrastructure and add a nice helping of deregulation, this is what happens?

Huh.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: stuhayes2010: A friend years ago was a train engineer, this was back in the early 2000's.  He had many stories of derailments, wrecked cars, destroyed cargo (including one that a bunch of new Escalades were ruined).  This isn't news, this is like trying to make fender benders news and saying cars are a menace.

Are trying to let sleepy over worked farks off for driving while tired? fark me baby Jesus


Are you trying to let greedy railroads off for overworking their employees?  Fark me baby Yoda
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Specifically, the bill: Funds research into safer tank cars that are less likely to spill or leak

Why can't the invisible hand of the free market pay for that?


The greatest definition of American Capitalism is Socialized Risk, Privatized Profit.

This generally goes hand-in-hand with the Upper Class Code of Conduct: Never spend your own money when you can spend someone elses'.

This bill will hand over millions of dollars for 'research' that will never see the light of day due to 'excessive cost to implement'.
 
cleek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
since derailments prevent derailments by closing the track, the best way to prevent derailments is by having more derailments.

QED
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Derailment at Santa Fe Junction Caught on Cam!
Youtube vFLJvpwm52Q
 
RatBomb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Were they drinking their juice in the hood?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vFLJvpwm52Q]


There's another one that reminds me of that one from about 10 years ago (which I can't find the video of now) and you see how the momentum of all the train cars turns these things into slow motion disasters.

This one from October is pretty wild.  Narrator is kind of annoying.
Shocking video shows train plowing through truck carrying massive concrete beam
Youtube p5d3NGraRqA
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't be a Diesel, ladies and gentlemen.
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone who's been to law school knows that trains have always been a menace to society.  Tort textbooks are full of cases where trains burned down someone's field or ran someone over.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*Trains* aren't the menace, Subby.

Greedy, stupid, evil assholes in the railroads' C-Suites are the menace.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the second rail is a curse upon this country.
 
Northern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Journalists in 2016: railroad regulation is killing jobs!  Woke mob punishing success of job creators!
Journalists for March 2023: railroads mismanaged!  Need more regulation!  How dare the government abandon its responsibilities!
Journalists after March: regulations killing our economy!  Cut social security and taxes on the wealthy!
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny queso: the second rail is a curse upon this country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
