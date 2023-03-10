 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   This playground is dangerous -- we are closing it But feel free to play on it for now   (mlive.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenjay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That would have been considered too safe when I was growing up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Madonna - This Used To Be My Playground (Official Video)
Youtube RhXDO2a3-sE
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shelob's playground?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
jaggedy jungle gym
Youtube 0GKXG5FiCM0
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just send 'em to the Giant Slide.


Gmac Cash - Giant Slide (Official Video) Shot By @ayeyonino #Giantslide
Youtube arYSvb6ogVo
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Robinson has watched as her son plays there and said it does not seem too safe because of the condition of the park.

"There was a puddle of water right here the other day,"
 
ArmyVet68
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid everything we played on was made of metal and was cemented into the ground.  If you died, you died.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArmyVet68: When I was a kid everything we played on was made of metal and was cemented into the ground.  If you died, you died.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There appears to be a few areas where the surface has been torn up but it seems like repairing it or covering everything with a different soft flooring (woodchips still the go-to?) would suffice.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Robinson has watched as her son plays there and said it does not seem too safe because of the condition of the park.

"There was a puddle of water right here the other day,"


NOT A PUDDLE! DID YOU ALMOST DIE ??!??
 
darinwil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dangerous looking is to Danger
as
Inflammable is to _______________
 
