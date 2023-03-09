 Skip to content
(USA Today)   "So if you report your stolen stuff to the IRS you legally get to keep it - right?'' "Asking for a friend.''   (usatoday.com) divider line
Catsaregreen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you're not cheating, you're only cheating yourself.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"And if you're dealing illegal drugs or caught up in other illegal activities?
In that case, the IRS publication says jot your earnings on line 8z, Schedule 1 of your 1040 form, 'or on schedule C ... if from your self-employment activity.'"

Let me get this straight: you can't use the legal banking system for the money you make selling drugs but you MUST declare that income on your taxes and give the government their share?

Doesn't that make the Federal Government complicit by also profiting from an illegal act?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A..........friend long time ago made a killing selling drugs.  He quit dealing and claimed the money on taxes so he could deposit it and said he used an IRS form for "ill-gotten goods" or something like that.  Guy talked a lot, could be BS, but he didn't work and had lots of money.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen:

Let me get this straight: you can't use the legal banking system for the money you make selling drugs but you MUST declare that income on your taxes and give the government their share?

Doesn't that make the Federal Government complicit by also profiting from an illegal act?

The government, much like the Mafia, doesn't care as long as it gets its cut.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
joker on IRS
Youtube 3pB2JfzEsRs
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No tax stamps on your drug bundles, they can charge you with tax evasion.  It's a way to ensure conviction even if you manage to get the dealing charges dropped due to bad warrant, technicality or whatever.  Probably allows enhanced sentencing due to multiple felonies at the same time.  Stupid legal BS.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
IRS: Literally the only thing we care about is if you're in compliance with your tax obligations.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "And if you're dealing illegal drugs or caught up in other illegal activities?
In that case, the IRS publication says jot your earnings on line 8z, Schedule 1 of your 1040 form, 'or on schedule C ... if from your self-employment activity.'"

Let me get this straight: you can't use the legal banking system for the money you make selling drugs but you MUST declare that income on your taxes and give the government their share?

Doesn't that make the Federal Government complicit by also profiting from an illegal act?


I imagine it's so when you're caught they can add on tax evasion charges as well. This guy can explain it to you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "And if you're dealing illegal drugs or caught up in other illegal activities?
In that case, the IRS publication says jot your earnings on line 8z, Schedule 1 of your 1040 form, 'or on schedule C ... if from your self-employment activity.'"

Let me get this straight: you can't use the legal banking system for the money you make selling drugs but you MUST declare that income on your taxes and give the government their share?

Doesn't that make the Federal Government complicit by also profiting from an illegal act?


To be fair our  Infrastructure is what is "helping". So, society is due it's share. And considering companies get  tax abatements. I'm confused what fark your issue is? Someone needs to pay for the Infrastructure that makes our lives profitable.  Jfc.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There may not be enough evidence to convict you of the crime, but unreported income is a separate crime. Plenty of criminals have gotten away with heinous crimes but are pinched for tax evasion.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The trick is to steal a lot of money.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The mental gymnastics required to both profit from taxes on weed, but still have weed federally illegal is both mind boggling & predictable, sadly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "And if you're dealing illegal drugs or caught up in other illegal activities?
In that case, the IRS publication says jot your earnings on line 8z, Schedule 1 of your 1040 form, 'or on schedule C ... if from your self-employment activity.'"

Let me get this straight: you can't use the legal banking system for the money you make selling drugs but you MUST declare that income on your taxes and give the government their share?

Doesn't that make the Federal Government complicit by also profiting from an illegal act?

I imagine it's so when you're caught they can add on tax evasion charges as well. This guy can explain it to you.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


It's pretty much the only way rich people get prosecuted for anything.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: The mental gymnastics required to both profit from taxes on weed, but still have weed federally illegal is both mind boggling & predictable, sadly.


But, to be fair it's rare that people ask where money is coming from. So we all profit from drug money. All of us.
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So if you declare it as "winnings" or "gifts" or something, are you in the clear?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Doesn't that make the Federal Government complicit by also profiting from an illegal act?


No.  The government isn't trying to get you to commit crimes, so they can't be complicit - that requires affirmative support, which the US government only provides to kill [ethnic slur] liberals.  The government isn't saying "Give us a cut of your illegality"; they are saying "You must report all income. All.  Income.".  You can run into the exact same buzzsaw if you don't report perfectly legal income.   There are minimums to keep people from diddling over small amounts, but if you make income that isn't reported to the government, you still have to report it and pay taxes on it.  Hold a wildly successful yard sale and you still have to report it as income.  Fail to, and its just like you sold meth as far as the IRS is concerned - or, more accurately, selling meth doesn't get you off the hook compared to a 5-figure yard sale.

And this is to discourage crime.  Often the penalties for failing to report the income is as bad as the criming.  And much easier to prove.  Showing you have way more money than you can account for with W-2s and 1099s is pretty easy of a lift, especially compared to showing that you sold that particular baggie of funny powder.  You can get sent away for a couple decades for being bad even if they can't pin the underlying crime on you.  And "I didn't pay taxes" isn't the cred-builder that "I supplied half the coke on the Atlantic Seaboard" is.  DOn't want to have the IRS crawl up your ass?  Don't do the criming.

And since there is precious little to prove the difference of a really good yard sale and selling a few keys of Colombian blow, some people will merrily report their illegal income as "miscellaneous" and pay the taxes.  Guy in the 90s did just that.  And when the prosecution tried to add on the tax-avoidance charges, he showed the tax forms.  Judge dismissed those charges, and he had an easier time defending for the actual selling of drugs.
 
