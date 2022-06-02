 Skip to content
(Meduza)   Day 380 of WW3. Russian 'foreign agents' ask authorities in Georgia not to adopt its own 'foreign agent' law. Welcome to your Friday Ukraine War thread   (meduza.io) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. It's been a week, what with the execution video earlier in the week, the tantalizing prospect of Georgia breaking away from the ruscists' control, and finally the latest barrage of impotent rage from what passes for a government by the ruscists. Yet still, Ukraine is standing tall. So with all that in mind, here's the overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, March 10

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 10

Russia, UN Set for Ukraine Grain Deal Renewal Talks

EXPLAINED: Russia's 'Rusty' Artillery Shell Problem

Mother Identifies Ukrainian POW Executed in Shocking Video as Different Man to Previously Reported
(Ed. Note - This article stresses despite the coverage there's been no Official declaration from Zelensky's office of who it was on the video.)

Ukraine 'Holding On' in Bakhmut, says Head of President's Office

'No Sign of Withdrawal': Ukrainian Fighter in Bakhmut Contradicts NATO Claim That City Could Fall 'Within Days'

Ukrainian Rights Group Truth Hounds Wins Norwegian Prize


Media: Human Rights advocate turned soldier Butkevych sentenced to 13 years by Russian proxies in Donbas.
Former Ukrainian journalist and human rights advocate Maksym Butkevych has been sentenced to 13 years in prison by Russian-led proxies in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. According to international law, Russian-led militants' so-called "prison sentence" has no legal grounds.

Governor: Electricity restored for 90% of people in Kharkiv Oblast.
Electricity has been restored for 90% of people in Kharkiv Oblast following March 9 mass Russian missile strike, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. However, public transport that depends on electricity is still not fully operational, the governor added.

Belgian parliament officially recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians.
The Belgian parliament supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people. The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths.

SBU: Antonov officials suspected of obstructing Hostomel Airport defense in early 2022.
The former head of Antonov State Enterprise, his deputy, and the head of the aviation security unit are suspected of impeding the Ukrainian military from securing the Hostomel Airport on the eve of Russia's all-out war, according to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

Belarus Weekly: Opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia

General Staff: Russia launches 95 missiles in its latest attack.
Russian forces launched 95 missiles in the largest missile attack on Ukraine in weeks on March 9, according to the General Staff report.

ISW: Russia conducts large missile strike to advance propaganda objectives.
The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia's largest missile strike in recent weeks "likely only served Russian state propaganda objectives," in its latest update.

Von der Leyen and Zelensky discuss Russian missile attacks, anti-corruption reforms.
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over the phone and discussed Russia's mass missile attacks overnight on March 9 and anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.

US, international partners freeze more than $58 billion worth of Russian assets.
The Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) multilateral task force announced on March 9 that it has frozen over $58 billion of Russian assets since Feb. 24.

Biden's 2024 draft budget outlines specific aid to Ukraine.
The Biden administration is asking Congress for more than $6 billion in assistance to help support Ukraine in the 2024 fiscal year as Russia's full-scale invasion continues with little sign of letting up.

Russian forces shell 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces attacked the communities of Seredyno-Buda, Novoslobidske, and Bilopillia, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 9.

Military administration: Russia hits energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on March 9, hitting energy infrastructure facilities, according to the regional military administration. Zaporizhzhia city's acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said 20,000 homes in the city were left without power due to the attack.

And that's your lot for this week. The coffee station is open for your patronage, but the tea station is currently offline after some wag decided to brew up a pot of Kadyrov's Own special tea blend. We've had to hire a team to come and detoxify the place. Don't forget to hug your loved ones, and keep on, keeping on. Have a good day.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelenskyy and Sanna being awesome:

UATV English
@UATV_en
Kyiv. Ukrainians pay their last tribute to Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo, Hero of Ukraine, who died in battle for #Bakhmut. President Zelensky and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin joined the farewell ceremony
0:14
2.6K views

1:21 AM · Mar 10, 2023
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTAF?

Erik Korsas
@KorsasErik
In #Moscow, a man pushed a 15-year-old #boy under a subway train because he thought the boy was from #Ukraine. Anything can happen, this is #Russia #RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaInvadedUkraine #NordStream2 #Georgia #Russian #RussiaIsCollapsing #UkraineWillWin #PutinPoopedHimself
0:14
12K views

8:48 AM · Mar 9, 2023
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

valenumr: In #Moscow, a man pushed a 15-year-old #boy under a subway train because he thought the boy was from #Ukraine.


And because there was no window nearby?

/aisle seat
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

turboke: valenumr: In #Moscow, a man pushed a 15-year-old #boy under a subway train because he thought the boy was from #Ukraine.

And because there was no window nearby?

/aisle seat


And people whinge because we call them orcs.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry, these always make me laugh.

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember the older James Bond films? M would call 007 into his office for a briefing and wonder if the Russian operation was an attempt to raise foreign capital for bribes or activities in the west. Either way 007, you'd better find out what they're up to.Estonia said a few days ago that Russia could carry on fighting in Ukraine -- if nothing changes -- for another few years. (Of course things will change, Estonia's remarks were just a snapshot of current events discussing the new equipment queuing up.)With Russia embargoed, the question arises is how long can their $1.4 Trillion dollar economy function without Putin needing to worry about cost of living for the average Russian? Yes, Russia can direct more of its manufacturing to the war and will but their 'economy' is not on a war footing just yet.
In comparison to Russia's economy, the west, according to some Google-age 2.4 trillion, the total GDP of NATO nations equals 45 percent of the world economy. Russia may be able to go (at the moment) for a few years but their ability to import high quality steel and specialty manufacturing materials like carbon fibre, tools for manufacture of precision components, microchips (and more about microchips) will be constrained by what they can afford to pay on world markets while getting everything imported the long way 'round to avoid sanctions.

Also, the inflation of today means their frozen money just got de-valued and there imports will continue to get more expensive.

Yes, Russia can sell cheap steel internationally but... no one will beat the Chinese for selling crappy steel, and with a cap on oil prices, the ability for Russia to increase her foreign capital holdings is constrained.

I am probably getting this wrong so someone who knows correct information should step in here, I but I seem to recall that during the Obama years one of the quietly successful Russian sanctions was for small motor parts. You know, the sort thing Suzuki is so good at - things for forklifts and chainsaws.

I am not an economist and still count on my fingers, but keeping an eye on Russia's foreign currency reserves may be an indicator of how much runway Putin has. Don't forget, Russia will need to prop up general purpose imports to keep the families of Moscow and St Petersburg happy or at least not unhappy. Russia can move to a semi-war economy but that's a fart in a windstorm compared to what the NATO countries can do even in peacetime.

As far as the war goes, the 2023 budget was set last year and I am sure the apparatchucks are busy reallocating.  My guess will be an out of normal range increase on taxes on Russia's largest firms but I bow to people who know more about this stuff.

Anyway, remember what 007's boss said...
Octopussy (1983) - Mission briefing
Youtube z68bFESm7pA
 
mederu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
09 Mar: Nice. Russian Marines RIOT AND REFUSE TO FIGHT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube NuYwwREjjWY

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
/No Denys
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 25 through March 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
