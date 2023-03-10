 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Pope Francis says he'll resign if he ever feels the need to lighten up. That's a fact, Jack   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think that his god would give him an energy boost until he is done with him and picks out a replacement (which he then gets a bunch of other guys to vote on by proxy to make it look like its all on the up and up).
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RELIGIOUS TRAINING, SIR!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's already in Italy....he can retire and see the county in this RV.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djloid2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any of you touch my rosary, and I'll kill ya..
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he thinks that the next guy will be an ultra conservative.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I feel the same way, Frankie.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The door is that way, Frank.
 
lefty248
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tired of the hypocrisy, lies, and crimes committed by his religious cult. Oh no.
 
lefty248
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"LIGHTEN UP FRANCIS."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Use your dwindling energy to punish the widespread pedo priests
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This should be common practice, far too many in leadership positions, elected or appointed, hang on long after they should have retired. Also the Catholic Church should be sued into bankruptcy by all their sexual abuse victims.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, kid raper.
Some kid could use that wheelchair.
You Frikking mobster of the kidrapers
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
was born and raised protestant.
/became agnostic in my later years.
// the best you can do is forgive,
/// there might be a youtube vid about that featuring tom petty and george harrison
//// the pope makes a very good point.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Then who will be our big toe?
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

