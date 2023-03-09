 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Indian artist breaks world record after tattooing customers for 91 hours straight. No word on whether his clients have any ragrets   (upi.com) divider line
6
    More: Silly, Tattoo, Ishan Rana of Vadodara, India, Guinness World Records, Tattoo artist, World record, 91, tattoo artist  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Casino or call center?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to be the first or last person tattooed, maybe somewhere around hour ten would be the sweet spot.

/has no tattoos
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I wouldn't want to be the first or last person tattooed, maybe somewhere around hour ten would be the sweet spot.

/has no tattoos


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yikes....tattooing people while extremely tired is obviously a bad idea.

I still remember my first all-nighter in college.  After taking the exam that morning, I went to my calculus class in the afternoon.  Despite being exhausted and feeling like a zombie, I didn't fall asleep in my chair.

However....

When I looked at my notes the next day, I noticed a grocery list that I didn't remember jotting down.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, with modern tattoos that's about what, 3 people?


/I know, it is 64
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably not, subby. But plenty of regerts
andreacatton.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.