(KRON 4)   Happy cows come from California, where their chow is dropped from choppers   (kron4.com) divider line
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I, too, like to have my food dropped off and avoid human contact...
 
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services put in a request through the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services to utilize helicopters from CAL FIRE and the US Coast Guard to airdrop hay to cattle.

Damn big government.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hay now, hay now, don't dream it's over.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hungry people? Go fark yourselves, if you start saving now, you might be able to buy a steak off one of these animals someday.
 
drtgb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mamma from Heaven! It's a sign! A sign of the Appocolisp.....Appocolips....Aphopolise....the end of the world!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drtgb: [Fark user image 474x273]


I see that you also misread "chow" as "Cow".
 
drtgb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thespindrifter
drtgb: [Fark user image 474x273]

I see that you also misread "chow" as "Cow".

I did but then I thought it still was fairly funny to post so I went ahead.
 
