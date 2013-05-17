 Skip to content
(The Raw Story)   Old: "You will not replace us." .. New: "You'll make us pay $4.9 million of your legal costs"
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good attorneys owed money that will harm the despicable people by paying it is going to be humorous.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hadn't noticed the brand freaking new creases in the flags before.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is going to be a real burden on their Dads' dealerships. Toyotathon was never meant to be used this way.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey.
You put them in Leavenworth as pows.
Then an execution
We had a war about this
Never again
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awww...the coffers of a bunch of American Bund asshats is going to go to Jews?

Betcha a whole bunch of folks are sooper glad that they donated to these master strategists now.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do things like this take 5 years? It's insane really.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the whole replacement thing was real. I'd love it if we were replacing right wingers with decent people and/or human beings.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not going to get much money from a bunch of basement dwellers. Any who work are most likely in minimum wage jobs.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> a state law capping awards at $350,000

I hate these cap laws so much.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: I hadn't noticed the brand freaking new creases in the flags before.


I just wonder who the hell sells brand new Nazi flags. It's gotten be some company from Asia where they have weird Nazi fetishes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We had a war about this
Never again


You mean the war of Northern aggression?

Or the second war of Aryan suppression?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they were mad about being poor white trash before, LOL.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it is very fair to paint someone that was on the streets of their own neighborhood as a counter-protester.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EABOD, corksoakers.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I wish the whole replacement thing was real. I'd love it if we were replacing right wingers with decent people and/or human beings.


We are going to replace our traditional racists with digital racist chatbots.  Think of it as KlanGPT.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A jury awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million in damages last year, but it was later shaved to $2.35 by a judge who cited a state law capping awards at $350,000.


why would you bring it down to TWO DOLLARS AND THIRTY FIVE CENTS if the cap is $350,000?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They can just say they've found Jesus, will sun no more, and any prosecution is violation of their religious freedoms.  Problem solved.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hey.
You put them in Leavenworth as pows.
Then an execution
We had a war about this
Never again


You know as a descendant of someone who served as an officer in the CSA and later went on to serve in the US Senate as a representative I get torn about the whole Confederate flag deal. I have to say though, that while my great great grandfather never owned a slave but did serve in the war, that maybe its time to just get rid of the damned thing. I'm sure he would agree, especially now that its being adopted by neo nazis.
Lets face it, until we as a people can get rid of all the hate and actually truly start trying to live together and embrace our differences we will never progress to our potential.That's one of the reasons I rely on music to meet and get to know people. Music doesn't care what color you are, what your sexual preference is, or what you believe religiously, it simply brings people together and allows them to be on an even footing. 
Yeah I'm a damned musician... so what.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do things like this take 5 years? It's insane really.


it is frustrating for sure...though one hopes that it gives them 5 more years to fundraise enough money to have coffers worth raiding...would be nice if they lay out a number early with a flexible ceiling...
 
sephjnr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

replacementcool: A jury awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million in damages last year, but it was later shaved to $2.35 by a judge who cited a state law capping awards at $350,000.


why would you bring it down to TWO DOLLARS AND THIRTY FIVE CENTS if the cap is $350,000?


If the judge is tight with the defendants.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Awww...the coffers of a bunch of American Bund asshats is going to go to Jews?

Betcha a whole bunch of folks are sooper glad that they donated to these master strategists now.


Problem is that with monetary awards like this you can simply file bankruptcy and just wait til it vanishes into smoke. You see all these commercials on TV for injury lawyers with people saying I got $XXXXXX for my accident. Yeah they may have gotten that as a reward for damages but find out how much the actually get once the lawyers get done and IF the person can pay the award. 7 to 10 years later *poof*.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hey.
You put them in Leavenworth as pows.
Then an execution
We had a war about this
Never again


I agree with you entirely.

Besides,
Do they have the money?
Do we really want these people out fundraising? Just get rid of them already.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
they had their day in court, now it's time to pay up for being douches.
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A jury awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million in damages last year, but it was later shaved to $2.35 by a judge who cited a state law capping awards at $350,000."

I have read this paragraph 8 times now and still don't get it. The judge only awarded $0.26 per plaintiff after citing a state law that should award $350k. The $26 mil awarded by the jury would have been shaved to $3.15 mil not $2 dollars and 35 cent.

Hope this was a typo otherwise that judge should be sued for collaboration with the defendants.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hermione_Granger:Just get rid of them already.

camps or ovens?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sephjnr: replacementcool: A jury awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million in damages last year, but it was later shaved to $2.35 by a judge who cited a state law capping awards at $350,000.


why would you bring it down to TWO DOLLARS AND THIRTY FIVE CENTS if the cap is $350,000?

If the judge is tight with the defendants.


that was what i figured but didn't want to be true.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Enemy Gate is Down:
I have read this paragraph 8 times now and still don't get it. The judge only awarded $0.26 per plaintiff after citing a state law that should award $350k. The $26 mil awarded by the jury would have been shaved to $3.15 mil not $2 dollars and 35 cent.

Hope this was a typo otherwise that judge should be sued for collaboration with the defendants.

oh stop it, you know they are talking about millions of dollars and forgot the "M" after dollar amount.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nazis surrendered unconditionally.  These guys are wearing the uniform and flag of a enemy nation and regime.  Treat them as wartime enemies and gorilla rogues.  Any collaborators are guilty of sedition.  Full stop.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Nazis surrendered unconditionally.  These guys are wearing the uniform and flag of a enemy nation and regime.  Treat them as wartime enemies and gorilla rogues.  Any collaborators are guilty of sedition.  Full stop.


what sovereign state are they working with against the US?  we aren't at war with a nation which no longer exists.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Netrngr: vudukungfu: Hey.
You put them in Leavenworth as pows.
Then an execution
We had a war about this
Never again

You know as a descendant of someone who served as an officer in the CSA and later went on to serve in the US Senate as a representative I get torn about the whole Confederate flag deal. I have to say though, that while my great great grandfather never owned a slave but did serve in the war, that maybe its time to just get rid of the damned thing. I'm sure he would agree, especially now that its being adopted by neo nazis.
Lets face it, until we as a people can get rid of all the hate and actually truly start trying to live together and embrace our differences we will never progress to our potential.That's one of the reasons I rely on music to meet and get to know people. Music doesn't care what color you are, what your sexual preference is, or what you believe religiously, it simply brings people together and allows them to be on an even footing. 
Yeah I'm a damned musician... so what.


Fun fact:  That Army of Northern Virginia flag your great-great-grandfather's contemporaries in the United Daughters of the Confederacy pushed as a symbol of maintaining white supremacy in the South?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This was designed by William Porter Miles, Confederate Congresscritter and friend of PGT Beauregard.  This was not his first design for a national-turned-battle flag.  His first design featured not the diagonal St. Andrew's cross, but the vertical-horizontal St George's cross:

deadconfederates.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Why was this initial design rejected?

Recalling (and sketching) his proposal a few months later, Miles explained that the diagonal cross was preferable because "it avoided the religious objection about the cross (from the Jews & many Protestant sects), because it did not stand out so conspicuously as if the cross had been placed upright thus." The diagonal cross was, Miles argued, "more Heraldric [sic] than Ecclesiastical, it being the 'saltire' of Heraldry, and significant of strength and progress (from the Latin salto, to leap)."

Yes, what you just read is correct:  The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Netrngr: vudukungfu: Hey.
You put them in Leavenworth as pows.
Then an execution
We had a war about this
Never again

You know as a descendant of someone who served as an officer in the CSA and later went on to serve in the US Senate as a representative I get torn about the whole Confederate flag deal. I have to say though, that while my great great grandfather never owned a slave but did serve in the war, that maybe its time to just get rid of the damned thing. I'm sure he would agree, especially now that its being adopted by neo nazis.
Lets face it, until we as a people can get rid of all the hate and actually truly start trying to live together and embrace our differences we will never progress to our potential.That's one of the reasons I rely on music to meet and get to know people. Music doesn't care what color you are, what your sexual preference is, or what you believe religiously, it simply brings people together and allows them to be on an even footing. 
Yeah I'm a damned musician... so what.


We all have people who were on the wrong sided if history, assholes, racists, rapists, thieves, hypocrites, and bastages somewhere in our family tree.

You can move beyond the wrong paths they took. You don't have to show them any honor.

There should be no confusion on the CSA. Traitors to the United States, one and all, and should have been treated as such.  You can be better than that.

Never again.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're going to have to "power of sale" a lot of trailers and beat up old pick-up trucks to get 4.9 million.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: KitchenBacon: Nazis surrendered unconditionally.  These guys are wearing the uniform and flag of a enemy nation and regime.  Treat them as wartime enemies and gorilla rogues.  Any collaborators are guilty of sedition.  Full stop.

what sovereign state are they working with against the US?  we aren't at war with a nation which no longer exists.


Who blew up Germany when we weren't looking? The political entity that was in charge no longer exists, by name some would argue that the ideals are still there to some extent now just not as over the top, but the country is still alive and well.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Yes, what you just read is correct: The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.


sorta makes the idea it was a war of racism harder to swallow, doesn't it
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I hadn't noticed the brand freaking new creases in the flags before.


That's a bad look, like you just joined today. What you do is take a hot shower and hang the flag in there and let the steam take out the wrinkles.

What? My flag has a rainbow.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: UNC_Samurai: Yes, what you just read is correct: The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.

sorta makes the idea it was a war of racism harder to swallow, doesn't it


No, because they weren't fighting to enslave jews, they were fighting to enslave black people.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Netrngr: asciibaron: KitchenBacon: Nazis surrendered unconditionally.  These guys are wearing the uniform and flag of a enemy nation and regime.  Treat them as wartime enemies and gorilla rogues.  Any collaborators are guilty of sedition.  Full stop.

what sovereign state are they working with against the US?  we aren't at war with a nation which no longer exists.

Who blew up Germany when we weren't looking? The political entity that was in charge no longer exists, by name some would argue that the ideals are still there to some extent now just not as over the top, but the country is still alive and well.


it's a tad early to start drinking, no?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

replacementcool: asciibaron: UNC_Samurai: Yes, what you just read is correct: The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.

sorta makes the idea it was a war of racism harder to swallow, doesn't it

No, because they weren't fighting to enslave jews, they were fighting to enslave black people.


there were white slaves and black slave owners in the south, you know that, right?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

asciibaron: UNC_Samurai: Yes, what you just read is correct: The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.

sorta makes the idea it was a war of racism harder to swallow, doesn't it


I hope it was physically painful to pretend to be stupid enough to type that.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

asciibaron: replacementcool: asciibaron: UNC_Samurai: Yes, what you just read is correct: The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.

sorta makes the idea it was a war of racism harder to swallow, doesn't it

No, because they weren't fighting to enslave jews, they were fighting to enslave black people.

there were white slaves and black slave owners in the south, you know that, right?


Lol I guess that's why the Jim Crowe laws targeted people based on whether or not they were previously slaves rather than on skin color.

You really shouldn't be downing a handle before breakfast.
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

asciibaron: The Enemy Gate is Down:
I have read this paragraph 8 times now and still don't get it. The judge only awarded $0.26 per plaintiff after citing a state law that should award $350k. The $26 mil awarded by the jury would have been shaved to $3.15 mil not $2 dollars and 35 cent.

Hope this was a typo otherwise that judge should be sued for collaboration with the defendants.

oh stop it, you know they are talking about millions of dollars and forgot the "M" after dollar amount.


OK, Let's assume that's the case.

Then $2.35 mil / 9 is $216k per person yet the jury awarded above the cap of $350k at $2.88 mil per person. This still begs the question of what equation did the judge use, in defiance of the jury, instead of the $350k cap set by state law?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: replacementcool: asciibaron: UNC_Samurai: Yes, what you just read is correct: The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.

sorta makes the idea it was a war of racism harder to swallow, doesn't it

No, because they weren't fighting to enslave jews, they were fighting to enslave black people.

there were white slaves and black slave owners in the south, you know that, right?


I hope your parents are ashamed of how you turned out.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's always entertaining when the loudest defenders of Russian imperialism start also defending the confederacy.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I hadn't noticed the brand freaking new creases in the flags before.


Right? Like were handing them out, if you forgot to bring your own?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: neongoats: I wish the whole replacement thing was real. I'd love it if we were replacing right wingers with decent people and/or human beings.

We are going to replace our traditional racists with digital racist chatbots.  Think of it as KlanGPT.


Didn' Elmo propose that a week ago?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Netrngr: vudukungfu: Hey.
You put them in Leavenworth as pows.
Then an execution
We had a war about this
Never again

You know as a descendant of someone who served as an officer in the CSA and later went on to serve in the US Senate as a representative I get torn about the whole Confederate flag deal. I have to say though, that while my great great grandfather never owned a slave but did serve in the war, that maybe its time to just get rid of the damned thing. I'm sure he would agree, especially now that its being adopted by neo nazis.
Lets face it, until we as a people can get rid of all the hate and actually truly start trying to live together and embrace our differences we will never progress to our potential.That's one of the reasons I rely on music to meet and get to know people. Music doesn't care what color you are, what your sexual preference is, or what you believe religiously, it simply brings people together and allows them to be on an even footing. 
Yeah I'm a damned musician... so what.


The Confederate flag should have ceased being anything other than a relic for museums back in the 1870s.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: asciibaron: UNC_Samurai: Yes, what you just read is correct: The Confederacy rejected the initial flag because THEY FELT IT WAS TOO INSENSITIVE TO THEIR JEWISH COMMUNITY.

I've been studying this war as an amateur and professionally for about 30 years now, and this is the funniest goddamn thing I have ever come across.

sorta makes the idea it was a war of racism harder to swallow, doesn't it

I hope it was physically painful to pretend to be stupid enough to type that.


slavery isn't about race, it's about power.  the weak are enslaved by the more powerful.  there are more people enslaved today than at any point in time in human history.  are the slave children mining cobalt in Africa slaves because they are black or because they are weak?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

replacementcool: A jury awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million in damages last year, but it was later shaved to $2.35 by a judge who cited a state law capping awards at $350,000.


why would you bring it down to TWO DOLLARS AND THIRTY FIVE CENTS if the cap is $350,000?


And also, huh? It the cap is 350 per, and there were 9 plaintiffs, shouldn't have been 3.1?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chief Superintendent Lookout:
The Confederate flag should have ceased being anything other than a relic for museums back in the 1870s.

i blame 1970's southern country rock for glamorizing the flag
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: replacementcool: A jury awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million in damages last year, but it was later shaved to $2.35 by a judge who cited a state law capping awards at $350,000.


why would you bring it down to TWO DOLLARS AND THIRTY FIVE CENTS if the cap is $350,000?

And also, huh? It the cap is 350 per, and there were 9 plaintiffs, shouldn't have been 3.1?


why do you assume they would get the cap?  because the jury awarded a sum not legally allowed?
 
