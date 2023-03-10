 Skip to content
(MSN)   DOJ investigation into the Louisville PD found, among other things, that a narcotics officer was in the habit of arresting female addicts and extorting them for sex, but since he resigned before the PD finished their investigation, they dropped it   (msn.com) divider line
17
267 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM



17 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who dropped it?
Not the DOJ
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this how to protect and serve?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, the cops are you enemies.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nothing new here.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You don't threatened to arrest someone for drugs unless they give you sex. You promise them a steady supply of drugs as long as they keep giving you a steady supply of sex. Much more effective.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Is this how to protect and serve?


That's just a slogan.  They might as well put The Thirst Mutilator on the side of their car.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump's new defense for any January 6th investigation, oh I don't work here anymore.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Imagine embezzling thousands from your workplace but never facing any charges because you quit once the heat was on.
Must be nice, living in a world with no consequences.

/extorting vulnerable women for sex from a position of "trusted" authority being a tad bit worse than embezzlement, mind you
 
blackminded
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Makes sense. Standard gang behavior. This is what happens when they come from families without a strong father figure in the household.

/wait what were we talking about
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Imagine embezzling thousands from your workplace but never facing any charges because you quit once the heat was on.
Must be nice, living in a world with no consequences.

/extorting vulnerable women for sex from a position of "trusted" authority being a tad bit worse than embezzlement, mind you


Yeah but no rich people were harmed so it's no biggie. Stealing money that a rich person might have received as a dividend for holding stock? Now that's a burninating.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cops exsist to protect people with money, and keep everyone else in line.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What do I do for fun? I fark anything that will literally fark anything. I call it Politsiya Roulette.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That just makes the whole situation even worse.
Ya know, eventually people will just start shooting the cops.
 
akallen404
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Cops exsist to protect people with money, and keep everyone else in line.


Cops exist to protect themselves. Protecting people with money is just advanced self-preservation.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back in the day Seattle had at least three that would regularly roll the homeless teens for their ass AND their drugs/money that the kids would warn any newcomers about.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is ZERO chance that other cops knew nothing about this. NONE.
They let it happen.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

akallen404: GhostOfSavageHenry: Cops exsist to protect people with money, and keep everyone else in line.

Cops exist to protect themselves. Protecting people with money is just advanced self-preservation.


This.

They don't care about rich people, they just know rich people can make their lives harder.
 
