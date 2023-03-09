 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Fringe far-right neo-Nazis are attacking the US power grid in increasing numbers because they want to destroy society and rebuild it as an "all white" utopia, presumably without waffle irons, toasters, or anything else that runs on electricity   (bbc.com) divider line
353 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)



Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Have they never seen the Youtube channel RischRebuilds? If anyone is rebuilding anything it's gonna be that guy and I'm pretty sure that's not the demographic they are hoping for. That and the Electroboom guy, also a less than desirable for that group. You gotta love it when a great plan is ruined by some pretty basic facts and the exact opposite happens instead. Good luck you poor dumb bastards.
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Richrebuilds. I hate Mac autocorrect.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Rhyno45: Richrebuilds. I hate Mac autocorrect.


They're looking for Reichrebuilds.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Put them up against the wall. They are not part of this nation.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

IgG4: Put them up against the wall. They are not part of this nation.


Better yet use them as human fuses on 240,000 volt circuits.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Attacks against infrastructure are a long-standing obsession of far-right and white nationalist groups

Yet it always ends in hapless shoe bombers and underwear bombers.  Shiat, wrong boogeyman story.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Accelerationism is a belief that society is inherently unstable and that individuals and groups should aim to increase that instability and push for collapse in order to revolutionise society. It's not exclusive to far-right groups, and does not necessarily involve violence, but it is used with particular motivational effect in white supremacist circles.

Esp not on the PolTab
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the Venn diagram of these people and people who know how much Sudafed you can get for a catalytic converter is just a circle.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the same rugged, all-American manly men who were crying about not being able to get a haircut or Chick-fil-A during the 'rona "shutdowns?"
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He spent time in prison on explosive charges, and while locked up met Ms Clendaniel, who was convicted of armed robbery, according to an indictment."

Who wouldn't want to live in the utopia these two dreamed up?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You misspelled "average Republican voter", subby.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Far-right groups are increasingly talking about attacking the US power grid to cause chaos and advance their cause, terrorism experts say.

They're SO CLOSE to getting it.

/You attack your own nation's infrastructure, you're not just a "far right group".
//You're a domestic terrorist
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you ship the middle class to China in exchange for cheap Halloween masks. They're mad, just too stupid to know what to be mad at.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is a thought I've had for year, since learning about black communism from the sort that would advocate such nonsense....

We are all one. Maybe a little differential here and there. But if we can help uplift a group to join  the majority, it benefits everyone. Okay, so we have a few different places, but we all have Serve- safe requirements, so I can visit your diners and be sure it's quality.

Trotsky was trying to make divisions in societies that would let in the scourge of communism. But if you let down the barriers you make the them you.
 
drxym
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every extremist moron ever - "My plan to shoot cops or Walmart shoppers or blow up a synagogue is definitely going to start a race war for sure. Like it's going to work 100%. No doubt about it whatsoever. Absolutely no downsides to this plan that I can think of."
 
hlehmann
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Are these the same rugged, all-American manly men who were crying about not being able to get a haircut or Chick-fil-A during the 'rona "shutdowns?"


Yeah.  You know, Republicans.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1. Attack power stations
2. ???
3. Achieve white supremacy
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uh huh. Sure. Putting ordinary Americans in the dark for days is certain to win you all those "hearts and minds" to your cause, Cletus.

But what do I know? I seem to be Fark's #1 nazi du jour just because I believe Disney has turned into a virtue-signaling sh*tshow. Gotta check ALL the SocJus boxes or else around here.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: 1. Attack power stations
2. ???
3. Achieve white supremacy


I can remember hearing about the power grid vulnerability, back in the 90s.  The fear that the Russians or Chinese were going to wreak havoc on our morally superior society was an every day topic on AM talk radio.

It didn't happen, but the true believers don't want to recognize their prophets were false, so a follower's gotta do whatever it takes to make the prophet accurate.  Doesn't matter how long ago they died or were dropped for falling ratings.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The girl is at your side, are you gonna do it
She wants to be your bride, are you gonna do it
She wants to multiply, are you gonna do it
I know you won't be satisfied until you do it
 
Nogale
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who do they expect will do the actual rebuilding? Mexico?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
An "interesting" spin from the alt-right:

"The Anti-White Racism of Leftist Whites"

Behind all the frenzied virtue-signaling and ritualistic condemnations, it is hard not to discern loads of malice; and it is directed mostly by white people against other white people.

By Paul Gottfried

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/06/paul-gottfried/the-anti-white-racism-of-leftist-whites/

Is Lew Rockwell considered a hate site by the moderators?  The full article is on another site that is probably a hate site.

/#knowyourenemy
 
NINDroog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: This is what happens when you ship the middle class to China in exchange for cheap Halloween masks. They're mad, just too stupid to know what to be mad at.


While this isn't wrong, it's also not complete. These are also the people that gleefully cheered gutting the social safety net, cutting benefits because they didn't want to help, well, really anyone else, and who have blamed [insert group here] for [insert victimhood claim here], despite voting straight ticket Republican their entire lives, living in Republican districts, and getting bent over by Republican policies.

Sure, there are legitimate grievances, but in my experience people who are "conservative" are either too greedy or too arrogant (or both) to admit that this is a product of the world they have actively voted to create. And they will blow up the powergrid, shoot up Walmarts and churches, and vote for every huckster that comes along that will tell them what they want to hear so long as he "punishes" the Dems/Libs/Communists/whomever they blame.

It's been my experience that virtually nothing will break them from this outside of actual consequences for their actions, be they financial or criminal, because they will fight to the bitter end to maintain their delusions, even at the cost of friends, families, or careers. And that makes them very dangerous.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Their forefathers are rolling in their graves.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH:

But what do I know? I seem to be Fark's #1 nazi du jour just because I believe Disney has turned into a virtue-signaling sh*tshow. Gotta check ALL the SocJus boxes or else around here.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Radical right wing terrorism is currently the greatest threat to American society. Law enforcement and the media should be saying this over and over, everyday until the rest of the country gets it. These people need to be stopped!
 
