(KTLA Los Angeles)   Big Bear, stolen snowplow, rifles and handgun found, man arrested. Can't wait for season 2   (ktla.com) divider line
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a good year for ol coke bear.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That sounds like a lot of work - must be quite the industrious fellow.
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you're going to steal a bobcat for plowing, maybe don't do it from City Hall, which is on the main road into the lake. You couldn't even disperse into the neighborhood, because it's all one way out there.

Sounds to me like this guy heard that people are paying $200-$350 to get their driveways dug out and saw a quick way to make money, no questions asked.

/May or may not be very familiar with the situation on the mountain right now.
//San Bernardino county will reimburse up to $500 in plowing for residents who have needed to be plowed out.
 
