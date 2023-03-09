 Skip to content
(WTOP)   This week in infectious diseases outbreaks: 11 cases of meningococcus in Eastern Virginia, 3 fatalities   (wtop.com) divider line

Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Thank God for our best-in-the-world healthcare system.
//Pardon?
///Oh.  Oh, dear...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They look like little frilly butts
 
olorin604
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ia that part of the standard series of kiddie vaccines.

At this point I really have no clue what all I am vaccinated for because most of it happened when I was a kid or headed to college, and since I was insured while going to college I just told them to give me all of the vaccines.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GQP Response Roulette:
Hoax
God's Punishment
Mostly Black adults, nevermind
Mostly Black adults, good
Liberal plot to get votes
Liberal plot to control the people with their hygiene
Liberal plot to control the people with their mind control vaccines
I've had it and it's not that bad

/if only those responses to viral disease were fake
 
