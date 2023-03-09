 Skip to content
(TimeOut)   Look at the flowers, Lizzie   (timeout.com) divider line
12
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Petty - Wildflowers (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube Kw8vBDk880k
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Sur has some incredible flower blooms.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where to see Southern California wildflowers"

Ummm... The Florida Everglades?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, George.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Big Sur has some incredible flower blooms.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 640x426]

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 640x426]


Wow!
 
red230
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: red230: Big Sur has some incredible flower blooms.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 640x426]

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 640x426]

Wow!


That's the East Molera trail on the way up to the Post summit. It starts about 50 feet above sea level and goes up to around 3,500 feet at the summit. It's my favorite trail in Big Sur. Here's a pic that I took at the summit a few years back. Big Sur is on an entirely different level of scenery.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of the funniest things I saw while driving was a sign that said "U-pick wildflowers and free kittens." And there in this beautiful field of wildflowers is a hipster-ish young couple, the guy with an armload of flowers and the girl holding out two kittens like "How about these?"

I actually regret not turning around and taking a picture.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heck, I see lots of them on my commute to work here in San Diego (on the side of the freeway)
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not ready for this power
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Make sure you bring lots of eyedrops, tissues and allergy pills.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
