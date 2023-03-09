 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   They spent millions on private jets and luxury retreats. They wasted the rest telling people about Jesus   (smh.com.au) divider line
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How does one spend $150k on three days in Cancun?  I'm honestly impressed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: How does one spend $150k on three days in Cancun?  I'm honestly impressed.


Hookers and blow? LOTS OF HOOKERS AND BLOW!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's all legit. They needed the jet to reach the Sentinelese
 
mistahtom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: How does one spend $150k on three days in Cancun?  I'm honestly impressed.


Coke and prostitutes.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I refuse to believe that vociferously pious men of god would be monumental grifters
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ya, color me shocked...Grifters gonna grift...
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From Tasmania? Well, I guess we know what made him do it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would argue that it's not a misuse of church finds, because that is the entire purpose of a church. It's the raison d'etre of religion.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: I would argue that it's not a misuse of church finds, because that is the entire purpose of a church. It's the raison d'etre of religion.


Why do you hate America?
 
NINDroog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They have admitted they sinned and have asked Jesus for forgiveness. So, ya'll cool right?
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: emersonbiggins: How does one spend $150k on three days in Cancun?  I'm honestly impressed.

Hookers and blow? LOTS OF HOOKERS AND BLOW!


Then some frivolous things.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

emersonbiggins: How does one spend $150k on three days in Cancun?  I'm honestly impressed.


You have to pay someone to dispose of the body, and pay those in charge to look the other way.
 
