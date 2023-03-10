 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Minneapolis students learn about network security, identity theft, and credit freezes after hackers get all their personal information from school computers   (mprnews.org) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Member back when schools used to post exam scores and class grades by social security number? Good times, good times...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Member back when schools used to post exam scores and class grades by social security number? Good times, good times...


I remember getting papers/exams returned with a grading, my teacher telling me what my grade was, and my report card sent in the mail.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's also warning families not to respond to suspicious emails or phone calls and to report any threats or suspicious messages to the district by emailing: privac­y­[nospam-﹫-backwards]slp­m*k1­2*mn*u­s"

Those who can do, those who can't do IT for school districts.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


/9 inch floppy
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I worked for Warner Brothers Outlet store years ago. After they closed them all I got a message that someone hacked their computers and got many people's information. It seems that I was lucky. No one ever seemed to use my information. It's scary though, having to keep checking everything constantly.
 
