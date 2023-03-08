 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSMV Nashville)   Man recreates the Boston Tea Party. Sir, this is a McDonalds   (wsmv.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Iced tea, Arrest, Tea, Drink, Christopher Scott Hall, Resisting arrest, vandalism Tuesday, large iced tea urns  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2023 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say orderlies then asked Mr.Trump to "calm down", citing "it was nap time". And after the tranquilizer darts took effect....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manager told police the tea urns and lost beverages cost more than $1,000.

They charge a buck for tea, so I guess those are some high-class urns.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 4 gallon tea urns can be bought for about 100 each. Not sure where the manager is getting that price from.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxation without Hamburglarization.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: The 4 gallon tea urns can be bought for about 100 each. Not sure where the manager is getting that price from.


He's a guy doing a shiatty job at shiatty hours at a shiatty place for shiatty pay.  

I'm not going to begrudge him for massaging the cost of damages and cleanup to just $1000.
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, pretty sure that "cost" isn't what the tea costs the business, but the sales they didn't make. That's not the same thing.

If I rob a shoe store of 100 pairs of shoes that sells for $500 but those shoes cost the retailer $50 to stock, the store has lost $5000, not $50,000. It will not cost them $50,000 to replace the shoes.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

untoldforce: The 4 gallon tea urns can be bought for about 100 each. Not sure where the manager is getting that price from.


You're 100% right. Bunn TDO-N-4.0 4 gal Narrow Iced Tea Coffee Dispenser w/ Handles (39600.0002) (katom.com)

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go over there and sit on the bench marked 'Group W'
 
emonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Go over there and sit on the bench marked 'Group W'


I've had a prominent sign over one of my benches at work that says "Group W" for about 2 years.  180 people there, nobody's gotten it.

We're old, man.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Spend that money to fix your farking shake machines.

"Uhh, yeah it's being cleaned the entire Shamrock Shake season, sorry."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free, it must be urned.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

untoldforce: The 4 gallon tea urns can be bought for about 100 each. Not sure where the manager is getting that price from.


The lost drink revenue in their absence, staff cleanup time wages, the actual tea spilled, by drink prices.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The manager told police the tea urns and lost beverages cost more than $1,000.

They charge a buck for tea, so I guess those are some high-class urns.


The man was quoted as angrily yelling "Boo! Urns!"
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Spend that money to fix your farking shake machines.

"Uhh, yeah it's being cleaned the entire Shamrock Shake season, sorry."


Remember, blame McDonald's for this. Not the franchisees.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emonk: We're old, man.


I'm only 28! But that's not in base 10.
 
emonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: emonk: We're old, man.

I'm only 28! But that's not in base 10.


Heh...gonna change mine to  0x3B in my dating profile right now...

Thanks.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was actually at this McDonald's just after this happened.  They told me, "No tea, no shade."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: emonk: We're old, man.

I'm only 28! But that's not in base 10.


This is similar to my 11 inch cock.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: NathanAllen: Spend that money to fix your farking shake machines.

"Uhh, yeah it's being cleaned the entire Shamrock Shake season, sorry."

Remember, blame McDonald's for this. Not the franchisees.


I remember reading an article a while back about one franchisee that had found a solution to the shake machine constantly being down for maintenance.  They ended up being sued by either McDonald's or the manufacturer of the machines.

/possibility both
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: Yeah, pretty sure that "cost" isn't what the tea costs the business, but the sales they didn't make. That's not the same thing.

If I rob a shoe store of 100 pairs of shoes that sells for $500 but those shoes cost the retailer $50 to stock, the store has lost $5000, not $50,000. It will not cost them $50,000 to replace the shoes.


If they didn't have those drinks to sell that day, and they sell those drinks every day, they lost the profit they would have made from the drinks on top of the wholesale replacement cost of the drinks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

untoldforce: The 4 gallon tea urns can be bought for about 100 each. Not sure where the manager is getting that price from.


Those samovars have been passed down in the McDonald family for generations.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: LordOfThePings: emonk: We're old, man.

I'm only 28! But that's not in base 10.

This is similar to my 11 inch cock.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

emonk: LordOfThePings: Go over there and sit on the bench marked 'Group W'

I've had a prominent sign over one of my benches at work that says "Group W" for about 2 years.  180 people there, nobody's gotten it.

We're old, man.


I rocked a "WINDRIP 2016 - It CAN Happen Here!" sticker on my car for 2 years, never even a thumbs-up.
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CrazedAndBemused: emonk: LordOfThePings: Go over there and sit on the bench marked 'Group W'

I've had a prominent sign over one of my benches at work that says "Group W" for about 2 years.  180 people there, nobody's gotten it.

We're old, man.

I rocked a "WINDRIP 2016 - It CAN Happen Here!" sticker on my car for 2 years, never even a thumbs-up.


And how prescient Lewis was - what is it called in Britain when someone rips wind? Based on what I've read though and mainly from Scotland IIRC.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: DoctorCal: LordOfThePings: emonk: We're old, man.

I'm only 28! But that's not in base 10.

This is similar to my 11 inch cock.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 175x231]


If only I had such glorious plumage.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.