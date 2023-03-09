 Skip to content
(BBC)   How to avoid oil spills by buying huge ships   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Government, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Safer's structural integrity, Houthis, beginning of the operational phase of the plan, Klaus Tpfer, Saudi-led coalition  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But will Steiner have enough funds for the attack?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are they ever given a ship?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

///oblig
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why was the ship abandoned? Oil hit the anuses?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Why was the ship abandoned? Oil hit the anuses?


Kind of, yeah.  The company that owned it was based in Yemen and they've been going through a civil war.  Does a civil war count as "oil hits the anus"?
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They need to give sanctions more time.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought the whole deal with the ship was that the Yemeni's had been holding it hostage and not allowing anyone to remove the hazard unless they get paid. I think a back door deal went down that they don't want publized because how many neighbors in the area didn't want money going to Yemen.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Does a civil war count as "oil hits the anus"?


I guess. Sometimes a civil war workers out for the best. American, for example
 
