Marketing for Frozen III kicks off early
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So a dust devil with snow? A snow devil?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
snow tornado

so if there's global warming why do you never hear of heat tornados?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was the anger of thousands of sheep seeking revenge on the guy who violates them every night after slipping into the barn
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: snow tornado

so if there's global warming why do you never hear of heat tornados?


Dramatic 'Fire Tornado' Video
Youtube QlS8kbKjAQg
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Got my hopes up for an actual Frozen III, but snownadoes are cool.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I heard thunder during MI's last two storms. One was ice, and put out a bunch of folks electricity. Next was a snow storm a week later. Just as most power was restored. It got knocked out again.
You get funky shiet out of storms no matter what the temp is.

/we're getting another one tomorrow.
// don't ask about the "drought " Michigan has been in (for a state that is a wet sponge)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh, call me when it's Polar Bear-Nado

/Coming this Spring on Sci-Fi
 
binox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: snow tornado

so if there's global warming why do you never hear of heat tornados?


They just call them tornadoes.


/I have heard of a meat tornado.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
/I have heard of a meat tornado.

.the wife like the single blade front propeller also...  !.
 
drtgb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read that headline as 'Frozen ill' and was very puzzled.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drtgb: I read that headline as 'Frozen ill' and was very puzzled.


That would have been a good Beastie Boys album.
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Snorenado?
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

binox: Karma Chameleon: snow tornado

so if there's global warming why do you never hear of heat tornados?

They just call them tornadoes.


/I have heard of a meat tornado.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or, as Vermonters call it, Tuesday
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: snow tornado

so if there's global warming why do you never hear of heat tornados?


i.natgeofe.comView Full Size

Hamburg, Dresden and Tokyo can give you the skinny
 
uberalice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, those brits really are weather pussies.
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture | ABC7
Youtube U3yBnodXI7E
 
