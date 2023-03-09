 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Stellen Sie die Uhr zurück   (bbc.com) divider line
39
39 Comments     (+0 »)
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pro tip: Jehovah Witnesses aren't Jewish, Herr Confused Terrorist
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Local media identified the location as a Jehovah's Witness centre.

Well, coulda been worse.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh a shooting in Europe? This negates all the American gun deaths libs.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know shiat about German, but even I can tell that's a Google translation
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why am I crying?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Pro tip: Jehovah Witnesses aren't Jewish, Herr Confused Terrorist


They were still targets of the Nazis, along with Freemasons, Communists and homosexuals.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sheeeeeet. They actually gotta reset their clock - looks like they've had 4 mass shootings since 2020. We have more than that PER WEEK. Our clock just has the hands glued in place.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sheeeeeet. They actually gotta reset their clock - looks like they've had 4 mass shootings since 2020. We have more than that PER WEEK. Our clock just has the hands glued in place.


I believe we have four a day here.

A lot of them don't make national news. Local news, yes.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Our clock just has the hands glued in place.


Not true.
We saved money by just painting them on, no deed for actual hands or gears.
 
olorin604
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ja! Bierhund der Flipperwalt gersput!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reset the glockenspiel.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Why am I crying?


You're from Ohio?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So... we placing bets on the religious or political affiliation of the shooter yet?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who says the U.S. isn't an exporter anymore?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Schickt sie an alles, was Deutschland für terroristischen Abschaum gesetzlich erlaubt ist.
 
Muta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Why am I crying?


You touch yourself?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Why am I crying?


drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So... we placing bets on the religious or political affiliation of the shooter yet?


Mormon
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So... we placing bets on the religious or political affiliation of the shooter yet?


I'll bet good money it's someone who is a fan of Russia.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So... we placing bets on the religious or political affiliation of the shooter yet?


I don't know, but once they figure it out I bet they did nazi it coming.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Pro tip: Jehovah Witnesses aren't Jewish, Herr Confused Terrorist


I'm guessing an internal dispute, not terrorism.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Oh a shooting in Europe? This negates all the American gun deaths libs.


Islamic terrorist: attacks

American conservative: *furious masturbating noises*
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So... we placing bets on the religious or political affiliation of the shooter yet?


He might not be an outsider. I don't know about Europe, but in the US, JWs have a long tradition of "working with youths."
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Why am I crying?


You stepped on a Lego?
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm guessing an internal dispute, not terrorism.


Why?  Why on Earth would you guess that?  Notoriously violent, the JWs are
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Why am I crying?


Ask this guy, he definitely knows:

Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Why am I crying?


No bread for your soup probably. I had a ministroni the other day that was crying out for some bread. Just go get some bread.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Reset the glockenspiel.


Okay, please help me find the reset button

mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: Another Government Employee: I'm guessing an internal dispute, not terrorism.

Why?  Why on Earth would you guess that?  Notoriously violent, the JWs are


It's the birthday party envy. Gets to them after a bit.
 
olorin604
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So... we placing bets on the religious or political affiliation of the shooter yet?


American tourist
 
Caelistis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are the schnitzel OK?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kudayta: Local media identified the location as a Jehovah's Witness centre.

Well, coulda been worse.


And nothing of value was lost.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stel-what? Speak English you farking Nazi
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was it carried out by a disgruntled worshiper?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*watches video*

There's WINDOWS on the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall?!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DuneClimber: Was it carried out by a disgruntled worshiper?


overzealous intern; non-story.
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The guns and bullets are NOT wanted for questioning.
 
