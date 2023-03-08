 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   For first time since pandemic, Tokyo permits cherry-blossom parties at top viewing spots, where picnickers can enjoy the beauty of sakura while possibly succumbing to alcohol poisoning   (soranews24.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Hanami?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


No, Hanami!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have hope that there is a high enough BAC that kills the Covid virus.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I have hope that there is a high enough BAC that kills the Covid virus.


If there is, Farkers will find it
 
