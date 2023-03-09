 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Berlin state government gives in, says everyone can go topless at swimming pools   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Ombudsman, Woman, Discrimination, Law, Man, Senate of Berlin, Egalitarianism  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOHOO
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As I recall, Fark is a visual media.
Well, we're waiting.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

snocone: As I recall, Fark is a visual media.
Well, we're waiting.



Here yah go . . .
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sadly, no one under the age of 60 will take advantage of the new law.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The ones you want to see will probably be the ones you won't see.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The ones you want to see will probably be the ones you won't see.


havocmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The ones you want to see will probably be the ones you won't see.


Angela Merkel?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sadly, once the immigrants from more conservative countries realize what is going on, there will be demands to set aside days and times for accomodations.  Specifically, days that only women and girls can use the facilities and other days that only men and boys can.  By the time it's all over, the pools will just wish they had closed.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are, roughly, twice as many titties as there are women. How come we can plunder and poison each other with sportsbooks and corn syrup but we can't see the titties?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Teepee in Your Trunks :U!
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait, it wasn't legal? I've lived in Germany for 20+ years (70s/80s) and it was common to see women topless at the beach, public pools or just your average city park. And (West) Berlin was always way cooler and more liberal than the rest of West Germany, or all of Germany, actually. Half of my family lived in the East and when it came to stuff like that, they were just as open as the west, or more.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The ones you want to see will probably be the ones you won't see.


I lived in South Florida for 15 years and visited South Beach many times, where going topless is 100% legal as well as socially acceptable.

And you're right for probably 90% of the folks that will go topless.  It will make you wonder if they own a mirror.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For the record, there would some interesting candidates for viewing, based on a list of German actresses:

https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?search=German+Actresses&title=Special:Search&ns0=1&searchToken=e0anbo033nn8rjc8sbkptz8ng
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Sadly, no one under the age of 60 will take advantage of the new law.


Dr Jack Badofsky: The ones you want to see will probably be the ones you won't see.


Never been to Germany in the summertime, right?

In most places in Germany in which people either sunbathe or swim--whether that's just lying on a blanket in the public park on a summer day, or at the beach, or at a pool or spa--a large percentage of German women go topless.  And if anything, it's more common for younger (i.e., college age) women than for older women.  Germans, as a group, tend to be much more physically active and fitter than, for example, Americans, and there are a lot of very lovely women with their very lovely boobies exposed in such places.  It's glorious.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rammstein - Dicke Titten (Official Video)
Herbie555
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Wait, it wasn't legal? I've lived in Germany for 20+ years (70s/80s) and it was common to see women topless at the beach, public pools or just your average city park. And (West) Berlin was always way cooler and more liberal than the rest of West Germany, or all of Germany, actually. Half of my family lived in the East and when it came to stuff like that, they were just as open as the west, or more.


Yeah, I was going to say... any sunny day at the Englischer Garten in Munich, this would be a sure thing bet, and Bavaria wouldn't be what I would call the "swinging" part of Germany...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Remember, folks, they aren't going topless to titillate you.  Some people don't care if you can get a boner by looking at them, as hard as that is to believe.  (Phrasing!)

Go to a strip club and get your rocks off, you desperate bastards.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Sadly, no one under the age of 60 will take advantage of the new law.


Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Nick Nostril: Sadly, no one under the age of 60 will take advantage of the new law.

Dr Jack Badofsky: The ones you want to see will probably be the ones you won't see.

Never been to Germany in the summertime, right?

In most places in Germany in which people either sunbathe or swim--whether that's just lying on a blanket in the public park on a summer day, or at the beach, or at a pool or spa--a large percentage of German women go topless.  And if anything, it's more common for younger (i.e., college age) women than for older women.  Germans, as a group, tend to be much more physically active and fitter than, for example, Americans, and there are a lot of very lovely women with their very lovely boobies exposed in such places.  It's glorious.


When was the last time you went? There has been a sea change now that everyone has a high definition video camera in their cell phone. It's a lot less common than it used to be because fewer want to find topless pictures of themselves online.
 
austerity101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good. There is no good reason for sexist laws that allow men to do something and disallow women from the same.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

snocone: As I recall, Fark is a visual media.
Well, we're waiting.


The Voice of Doom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Sadly, once the immigrants from more conservative countries realize what is going on


Yeah, well, the Swabians and Bavarians will just have to shut up about this one.


there will be demands to set aside days and times for accomodations.  Specifically, days that only women and girls can use the facilities

Women/children-only times already exist, or at least existed pre-corona and ukraine-energy-saving (haven't checked lately); I remember there being arguments because due to staffing, the janitor/lifeguard/facility or whatever-it-is-calledstaff was sometimes still men.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Dr Jack Badofsky: The ones you want to see will probably be the ones you won't see.

[Fark user image image 220x141]


Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herbie555: SurelyShirley: Wait, it wasn't legal? I've lived in Germany for 20+ years (70s/80s) and it was common to see women topless at the beach, public pools or just your average city park. And (West) Berlin was always way cooler and more liberal than the rest of West Germany, or all of Germany, actually. Half of my family lived in the East and when it came to stuff like that, they were just as open as the west, or more.

Yeah, I was going to say... any sunny day at the Englischer Garten in Munich, this would be a sure thing bet, and Bavaria wouldn't be what I would call the "swinging" part of Germany...


Rammstein: "Herausforderung angenommen"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Finally I can go swimming in public again!
buckeyebrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's going to Take My Breath Away.
 
whitroth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But the news, of course, is in the US, so it shows a topless swimming pool - that is, with no one in it.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Nick Nostril: Sadly, no one under the age of 60 will take advantage of the new law.

[Fark user image 797x1140]


Ahh yes. I just turned 58, and a few years ago I found out that there's this wonderful thing that happens to you in your 50s:
You.
Just.
Stop.
Caring.

Dinjiin's Oatmeal above is a perfect illustration. That, combined with the fact that I'm a Gen Xer, means that my long coast to oblivion will be one smooth ride!

/It's quite liberating, actually.
//and peaceful
///See: The Simpsons - "The Age of Who Gives a Crap"
 
