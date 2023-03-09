 Skip to content
(US Naval Institute)   Bored with taunting the U.S. with party balloons, China ups their game with a 4-ton rocket stage that broke apart over Texas. Military officials have launched a scavenger hunt to search a debris field that stretches hundreds of miles   (news.usni.org) divider line
    More: News, Space debris, United States, Satellite, China, Atmosphere, Multistage rocket, South China Sea, Low Earth orbit  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese stuff is always falling apart, that is why I buy American.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cinemahistoryonline.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


//this was better
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damnit, if only Biden would have built that damn Wall to keep out furriners.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's okay when our spacecraft break apart over Texas.   Not sure how we stand about others shiatcanning their trash over us.    This must be how Japan feels about NK.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c'mon do an arms race
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: it's okay when our spacecraft break apart over Texas.   Not sure how we stand about others shiatcanning their trash over us.    This must be how Japan feels about NK.


Did you guys ever pay that littering ticket for dropping Skylab on Australia?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".


And it was launched last year.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China's long had a habit of being pretty knowingly careless with re-entry for their boosters and other space stuff. Once it goes up they don't seem to care much where the debris land when they come back down.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what time this was yesterday.  I went outside at around 10pm and saw several military fast movers which I thought was strange.  I live kind of near Edwards AFB though so not totally unusual but there were several pairs of jets doing circles around (I'm assuming) D.C.
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".


That's a difference without a distinction from a technology standpoint.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: it's okay when our spacecraft break apart over Texas.   Not sure how we stand about others shiatcanning their trash over us.    This must be how Japan feels about NK.


its texas.  hiding in your basement from burning debris and hydrazine spills is a weekly thing anyway regardless of space launches.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If China wants to attack Texas, we should just look the other way
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd stage and when hitting atmosphere.

Article title is technically correct for maximum fear mongering
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple fix. Send them a rocket that blows up into 14 parts and all of them go boom. fark China too, when they play games like this with me barely keeping my finger off the nuke Russia button.
/half of asia, the whole thing, what's the difference
//pooh better sit down and shut up
///Asia is looking like a new American territory, and since they say we're nazis, prove it to them. All Chinese and Russians can work in factories with no food or healthcare until they die.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: Stud Gerbil: it's okay when our spacecraft break apart over Texas.   Not sure how we stand about others shiatcanning their trash over us.    This must be how Japan feels about NK.

its texas.  hiding in your basement from burning debris and hydrazine spills is a weekly thing anyway regardless of space launches.


Toxic Hypergolic fuel spills are a small price to pay for low taxes and terrible infrastructure. Truly a land of going Galt.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get that "reality show" with those two dudes that stumble around the desert southwest looking for meteorites to do a special on Chinese space junk in west Texas?  It's sure to be a hit!

/CLONK!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".

That's a difference without a distinction from a technology standpoint.


Sure, but the intent is wildly different.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavis & Butt-Head-Teacher to the space
Youtube cHukH2Vfstc
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The rocket took off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on June 23 in central China"

The article doesnt even go into the fact that China now has the ability to deliver rockets into the past.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tymast: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cHukH2Vfstc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Riiiiide Sally Ride
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so it did the same as the Space Shuttle Columbia and Jeb! Bush... fail in Texas
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Texas sucks so hard it can pull down rockets from space?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to North American Aerospace Defense Command satellite tracking data, the stage was a piece of space junk

This reboot of Space Battleship Yamato sucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".

That's a difference without a distinction from a technology standpoint.


Gravity's Rainbow, 1972...denied consideration for the Nobel prize on the grounds of satirizing the ruling class with pornographic description and not a single mention of the Holocaust...

Because (one critical analysis I read suggested) the production efficiencies achieved by fascism required the US to do the same to win the war, and would resist being reined in after the war.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Simple fix. Send them a rocket that blows up into 14 parts and all of them go boom. fark China too, when they play games like this with me barely keeping my finger off the nuke Russia button.
/half of asia, the whole thing, what's the difference
//pooh better sit down and shut up
///Asia is looking like a new American territory, and since they say we're nazis, prove it to them. All Chinese and Russians can work in factories with no food or healthcare until they die.


Have you considered decaffeinated?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".


The only difference is payload really.  Why do you think the US and USSR both went balls to the wall in the Space Race?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

olorin604: 2nd stage and when hitting atmosphere.

Article title is technically correct for maximum fear mongering


Yeah, this deserves a Not News tag.
Space agencies expect these to break up, and don't exactly know where it's going to break up.
Non-news is boring.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I wonder what time this was yesterday.  I went outside at around 10pm and saw several military fast movers which I thought was strange.  I live kind of near Edwards AFB though so not totally unusual but there were several pairs of jets doing circles around (I'm assuming) D.C.


How does one that lives near Edwards AFB see jets and assume they're circling DC?

<points to one end of US map> Edwards.....<points to other end> DC.......<quizzical dog look>
 
hobnail
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

buravirgil: hobnail: Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".

That's a difference without a distinction from a technology standpoint.

Gravity's Rainbow, 1972...denied consideration for the Nobel prize on the grounds of satirizing the ruling class with pornographic description and not a single mention of the Holocaust...

Because (one critical analysis I read suggested) the production efficiencies achieved by fascism required the US to do the same to win the war, and would resist being reined in after the war.


Did you mean Pulitzer?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: God damnit, if only Biden would have built that damn Wall to keep out furriners.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now go away, or I shall taunt you a second time.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was there a chinese-made battery on board? I hear you're not supposed to take those on flights.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: olorin604: 2nd stage and when hitting atmosphere.

Article title is technically correct for maximum fear mongering

Yeah, this deserves a Not News tag.
Space agencies expect these to break up, and don't exactly know where it's going to break up.
Non-news is boring.


Aside from the US literally having a plan for 2nd stage called disposal burn, where we try to ensure the trajectory plays out safely.

But ... whatevar.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Stud Gerbil: it's okay when our spacecraft break apart over Texas.   Not sure how we stand about others shiatcanning their trash over us.    This must be how Japan feels about NK.

Did you guys ever pay that littering ticket for dropping Skylab on Australia?


I was at the Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville last year and saw parts of Skylab. Or may have been a model of some parts, but I had to know if we did.
https://www.space.com/21092-skylab-space-station-debris-photos.htm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: RedfordRenegade: I wonder what time this was yesterday.  I went outside at around 10pm and saw several military fast movers which I thought was strange.  I live kind of near Edwards AFB though so not totally unusual but there were several pairs of jets doing circles around (I'm assuming) D.C.

How does one that lives near Edwards AFB see jets and assume they're circling DC?

<points to one end of US map> Edwards.....<points to other end> DC.......<quizzical dog look>


Maybe to him 'D.C.' is local talk for "Da City"?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: RedfordRenegade: I wonder what time this was yesterday.  I went outside at around 10pm and saw several military fast movers which I thought was strange.  I live kind of near Edwards AFB though so not totally unusual but there were several pairs of jets doing circles around (I'm assuming) D.C.

How does one that lives near Edwards AFB see jets and assume they're circling DC?

<points to one end of US map> Edwards.....<points to other end> DC.......<quizzical dog look>


Sry bro, I meant Andrews not Edwards.  It's not uncommon when strange stuff happens for them to scramble recon jets. My sister served at Edwards and I drink a lot so I get them mixed up.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hobnail: Did you mean Pulitzer?


Indeed. Thank you.
 
jbuist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".

The only difference is payload really.  Why do you think the US and USSR both went balls to the wall in the Space Race?


ICBMs need to be shelf stable, ready to go at any moment. Open silo doors, light it, and it's off. This limits them to solid rocket fuels and hypergolics.

Once you start using LOX and other cryogenics the setup time is longer. Nations would be able to see you're preparing for a launch. That's all well and good for peaceful missions, or even dropping spy sats on orbit, but not what you want in an ICBM.
 
Elzar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You Libby libs treat this like it's all a big joke - wait until it comes down on  some critical infrastructure such as a bottling plant - then we'll see whose laughing...
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elzar: You Libby libs treat this like it's all a big joke - wait until it comes down on  some critical infrastructure such as a bottling plant - then we'll see whose laughing...


Could imagine if it took out a baby formula plant and put the country into a crisis?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: China's long had a habit of being pretty knowingly careless with re-entry for their boosters and other space stuff. Once it goes up they don't seem to care much where the debris land when they come back down.


And we do?

//citation: Spacelab across Australia
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So...space junk broke up in the atmosphere? You all know that happens pretty frequently, right?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jbuist: leeksfromchichis: Geotpf: Note by "rocket", the farking article means "a thing that launches a satellite into space" as opposed to "an ICBM".

The only difference is payload really.  Why do you think the US and USSR both went balls to the wall in the Space Race?

ICBMs need to be shelf stable, ready to go at any moment. Open silo doors, light it, and it's off. This limits them to solid rocket fuels and hypergolics.

Once you start using LOX and other cryogenics the setup time is longer. Nations would be able to see you're preparing for a launch. That's all well and good for peaceful missions, or even dropping spy sats on orbit, but not what you want in an ICBM.


People eat that shiat on bagels all the time!? It's Rocket Fuel!?!?
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They invented rockets !

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
