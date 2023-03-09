 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man owns two restaurants. Figures out he can avoid paying any overtime by scheduling over 40 hours but split between the locations. Department of Labor notices this sleight of pay and performs a procedure suggested for men in their 50's   (tampabay.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the owner is the exact kind of asshole who would have claimed that California "kills" jobs had he lived here instead.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Department of Labor notices this sleight of pay and performs a procedure suggested for men in their 50's

Getting hair plugs?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They euthanized him?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xanadian: Department of Labor notices this sleight of pay and performs a procedure suggested for men in their 50's

Getting hair plugs?


some kind of plug
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xanadian: Department of Labor notices this sleight of pay and performs a procedure suggested for men in their 50's

Getting hair plugs?


Colonoscopy?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet he complains about people not wanting to work for him, I wonder why.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xanadian: Department of Labor notices this sleight of pay and performs a procedure suggested for men in their 50's

Getting hair plugs?


Nah, a prescription for Viagra.
 
darinwil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least the article made sure to give the place(s) a free ad with that helpful "here is a promotional photo of food from the restaurant that screws workers".
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"No one wants to work anymore!"
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, it doesn't work that way. You work for the company, not the location.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zipf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DRE?
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: The restaurants, which serve Mexican fusion food, are also accused of deducting work uniforms from employee paychecks.

This is illegal? I worked for one large, Canadian employer where I had to pay for my own uniform, and I don't think I was allowed to keep it when I quit (not that I wanted to.) But maybe I had to buy it rather than having it deducted from my paycheck, not that there's really much of a difference.

/ maybe Canada is the difference
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're going to make him buy a Harley?
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In some cases, server paychecks were less than the required minimum wage

An employer of a tipped employee is only required to pay $2.13 per hour in direct wages

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lorelle: xanadian: Department of Labor notices this sleight of pay and performs a procedure suggested for men in their 50's

Getting hair plugs?

Nah, a prescription for Viagra.


That absolutely must be banned, since birth control's being banned.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just another sickening example of how wokeness is killing small businesses.
 
