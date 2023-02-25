 Skip to content
(9 News)   Boulder therapist accused of sexually assaulting children under his care. And people were surprised even though his job title was TheRapist   (9news.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Time, Adult, Therapy, therapy sessions, home office, Present day, Child, Assault  
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps instead of a Boulder therapist, the parents should have chosen one who was less bold.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boulder therapist accused of sexually assaulting children under his care.

I bet those kids are crushed.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why it's important to have Analbumcover
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Therapist" working out of his home is sketch.
Well no shiat.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that different from a rock therapist?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: Is that different from a rock therapist?


Slightly bigger, and on the Front Range you're likely to be covered in chalk marks.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"... and why the boulder needed therapy, I'll never know."

/avoid the veal
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How long was he in the State Legislature?
 
Daeva
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
as a therapist i get a kick....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What an evil piece of shiat.

At least his fellow prisoners will give him the proper treatment once he arrives.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: "... and why the boulder needed therapy, I'll never know."

/avoid the veal


It's a good idea to avoid that waitress as well.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: deliciousflavor: Is that different from a rock therapist?

Slightly bigger...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You just know he's a drag queen.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Apparently this isn't the first time. He surrendered his license a few years ago on such accusations,

The_Sponge: What an evil piece of shiat.

At least his fellow prisoners will give him the proper treatment once he arrives.


They imprison pedophiles with other such offenders in isolated units just because of this. Even in a county jail he'd be placed in a secured holding area for psychiatric and high risk offenders.

The whole prison justice thing makes for great Hollywood but isn't really current practice.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: "... and why the boulder needed therapy, I'll never know."

/avoid the veal


His marriage was on the rocks.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If any coach, teacher, doctor or therapist ever wanted my kid alone, that would have been the last time they saw my kid.

Fortunately, my kids were always so over the top, no one wanted to be left alone with them.  Or maybe the adults were more afraid of me trying to escape.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Apparently this isn't the first time. He surrendered his license a few years ago on such accusations,

The_Sponge: What an evil piece of shiat.

At least his fellow prisoners will give him the proper treatment once he arrives.

They imprison pedophiles with other such offenders in isolated units just because of this. Even in a county jail he'd be placed in a secured holding area for psychiatric and high risk offenders.

The whole prison justice thing makes for great Hollywood but isn't really current practice.


Never happens.  I mean hardly ever.  I mean it's not every day, aighty?

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/trending/convicted-child-molester-serving-life-term-killed-california-prison/CIA2M7C2NRFULHIICZE52JDS4A/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/inmate-confesses-to-beating-two-child-molesters-to-death-in-prison-2020-02-21/

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2023/02/25/serial-murderer-suspected-killing-child-rapist-california-prison/2851677378908/
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus....he's even got a "don't care, had sex" smile on his face.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But is he a drag queen?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hots_Kebabs: bughunter: "... and why the boulder needed therapy, I'll never know."

/avoid the veal

It's a good idea to avoid that waitress as well.


Don't tip your waitress. She falls over easily.
 
