(Chattanooga Times Free Press)   You know what they say about one twin being good and one twin being evil? It's true   (timesfreepress.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Menendez Trial - Saturday Night Live
bud jones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
well, they are not identical twins anymore.  one has holes in him.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The evil one has a goatee?
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do we really know it's the good twin in the hospital? We need to think of a moral test that the bad twin would fail.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't have a twin, but if I did I'd probably shoot him/her as well, just because they would be a reflection of me. Double mint is horrible gum, btw
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hillbillies still not commonly referred to as "Sons of the Soil."
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least they are easy to tell apart

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



/Probably even easier now
//aisle seat please
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Siamize twin would have had a better chance of wrestling the gun away.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh shoot, I'm a twin and own a .45
/I also know the importance of shot placement and that's not in the legs.
//I also don't have any reason or desire to shoot my twin.
///This Space Intentionally Left Blank
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always wanted a twin.  Or a brother.  My two kids are close in age and will be close their whole lives, so that's nice.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Excelsior: At least they are easy to tell apart

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


/Probably even easier now
//aisle seat please


Technically, those Spocks weren't twins.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Evil twin has a 45 with him after getting off of the school bus after school and shoots his brother 3 times. Obviously evil twin had the 45 with him all day at school that day. What a country we've made for our children.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: /I also know the importance of shot placement and that's not in the legs.
//I also don't have any reason or desire to shoot my twin.


"I don't have a reason to shoot my twin but I know where the place the bullet," is pretty suspicious sounding.
 
foo monkeys alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I always wanted a twin.  Or a brother.  My two kids are close in age and will be close their whole lives, so that's nice.


Christ, you are such a whiny b*tch.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

