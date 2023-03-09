 Skip to content
(MSN)   It rubs the lobster on its skin or else it gets the claw again   (msn.com) divider line
8
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why not Zoidberg?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall - Luck
Youtube YLre9BsNEDA
 
knbwhite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I put it on my peen, but then something else happened.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Women can't resist a guy who uses lobster skin cream.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The company teams up with Portland seafood company Luke's Lobster, where the fluid used in the cream containing the lobster protein is removed during processing. In the past, the fluid would have gone down the drain.

Lobster Blood Protein
Youtube grmtTV473Mk
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does it work on crabs?

/asking for a friend.

//like 4,000 friends, actually...
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Women can't resist a guy who uses lobster skin cream.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 594x758]


...May cause premature spawning.
 
