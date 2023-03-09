 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Mexican drug cartel PR department apologizes for overzealous staffers who killed two Americans last week; says they turned them over to the police. Also, Mexican drug cartels have a PR department   (wfaa.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Mexico, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Closed-circuit television, Police, Associated Press, Law enforcement, Prison, Tamaulipas state law enforcement source  
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they're getting soft. Didn't the punishment used to be dissolution in um, a solution?
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a very smart play by them, it'll take a lot of the heat off the cartel.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, they've got a sterling reputation to uphold, they don't want people getting a poor opinion of drug cartels.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a un-popular multiverse, the cartels are the ones running the Mexican government.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are run more professionally than Elon's companies...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This tragedy is another example of what not to do:

DO NOT get into the kidnapper's vehicle.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cartels learned during the time of Escobar if they present themselves as benevolent organizations to the Mexican people, the people will protect them from the government and the police.

The old United States  and crime families operated in the same way. Capone himself was on the surface a philanthropist.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they've sacked those responsible for the sacking?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: This is a very smart play by them, it'll take a lot of the heat off the cartel.


This^ They are not worried about the Mexican govt or military, they sure as hell dont want to give USofA a good enough reason to start coming after them. Theyre trying to smooth things over before the enevitable MAGA takeover here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x839]


I'm sure their families are given a payoff for these guys taking the fall.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't bite the hand that feeds you
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is bad, for Mexico.

They kill and murder Mexicans daily but kill 2 US citizens and the cartels shiat a brick.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.


It was 3 guys and a female
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Better than most American companies, railroads for instance
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The healhcare industry has killed infinitely more Americans than cartels have.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x839]


Looks like they're smiling because they know this is just bullshiat PR. Who do you think owns the local judicial system and penitentiaries? The same cartel. They're just sending in the guys for a temporary relocation, like when a cop gets desk duty after shooting someone.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't suppose it occurs to Americans to STOP BUYING DRUGS,which would easily put the cartels out of business. But Mexican cartels feed the need of Americans to make horrible decisions and blame others
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x839]


Wow, Spider Man really gets around job.

Good job, Pete.
Or whoever you are.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cartels are better than the GOP, because the cartels will admit to killing people
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even they felt bad for killing people from a third world country that just needed to go to the doctor.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cmb53208: I don't suppose it occurs to Americans to STOP BUYING DRUGS,which would easily put the cartels out of business. But Mexican cartels feed the need of Americans to make horrible decisions and blame others


Sorry,  but as a millennial I need my avocado toast.

It's not our responsibility or fault the people of Mexico have been fine with corruption for decades.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Wow, Spider Man really gets around job.


took me a while to find a spiderman photo, photoshop it in and get it posted.

Great minds and all that...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: In a un-popular multiverse, the cartels are the ones running the Mexican government.


It's this one, isn't it?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cmb53208: I don't suppose it occurs to Americans to STOP BUYING DRUGS,which would easily put the cartels out of business. But Mexican cartels feed the need of Americans to make horrible decisions and blame others


You say that like there were just a few dozen people who were responsible. When you scale up to tens of millions, it's like saying "Why don't people just stop flushing their toilets, then there won't be a water shortage?"
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: This tragedy is another example of what not to do:

DO NOT get into the kidnapper's vehicle.


Seriously this. Had to take a security class for a job that involved travelling to Mexico/Central America and the nice scary AF man that taught the class basically said the same thing.  Fight 'em like you're going die because that's what is going to happen if you get taken to a 2nd location.  Make them kill you right there in the public space during the attempt because that's what you're going to wish you did right before they kill you the 2nd location hours, days or weeks later.   Like I said, he was a very scary dude, which I guess was part of the pitch.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well hopefully the family will at least get a coupon for some free coke on their next visit.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 804x629]


Close, but everyone knows that the note is supposed to be signed: "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman"
 
Thoreny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No street justice?

Only one conclusion to reach: they really WERE acting without orders.

If they were acting on orders, they would have been handed in dead instead of turned in alive for such a huge farkup of epic proportions.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.


Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties
 
Xai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Xai: This is a very smart play by them, it'll take a lot of the heat off the cartel.

This^ They are not worried about the Mexican govt or military, they sure as hell dont want to give USofA a good enough reason to start coming after them. Theyre trying to smooth things over before the enevitable MAGA takeover here.


maga government would be a massive win for them as they make obscene profits under republican governments.
Check fentanyl usage and how it exploded under trump.

The reason is, ironically, capitalism. If there is demand for a product, the price is determined by supply, so unless the government could stop 100% of all drugs then all the seizures only drive up the price of drugs and thus cartels make more money.

The only way to stop drug trade is to help the people using the drugs and offer them legal support and alternatives, this is why it gets worse under republicans as they restrict legal support for people who fall victim to addiction.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

X-Geek: steklo: [Fark user image 804x629]

Close, but everyone knows that the note is supposed to be signed: "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman"


True, oh, so true.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.

Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties


From I read nothing has lead me to believe it was nothing more than surgery (tummy tuck maybe) and a chance for a vacation.

If anything it shows how farked up medical access in the USA is.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's this one, isn't it?


I've no proof of anything but I can imagine some cartel folks work for the government.

how high up?  I don't know.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: They are run more professionally than Elon's companies...


Apology also came faster than Norfolk Southern's. What a world.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just think about it: these idiots attacked a car just because they saw four black people inside and assumed that they must be the Haitians they were looking for.

Black lives matter less in other countries besides our own.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: This is bad, for Mexico.

They kill and murder Mexicans daily but kill 2 US citizens and the cartels shiat a brick.


It could mess with their supply of guns.  Without the cartels being able to drive north and buy American civilian grade weapons they wouldn't stand a chance against Mexico's army
 
Thoreny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: leeksfromchichis: Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.

Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties

From I read nothing has lead me to believe it was nothing more than surgery (tummy tuck maybe) and a chance for a vacation.

If anything it shows how farked up medical access in the USA is.


Tummy tucks are elective surgery. No insurance nor public healthcare would cover it.

Mexico's cheaper for this kind of surgery due to the fact the overhead is less.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: leeksfromchichis: Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.

Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties

From I read nothing has lead me to believe it was nothing more than surgery (tummy tuck maybe) and a chance for a vacation.

If anything it shows how farked up medical access in the USA is.


Same.  I'm always reminded of the scorpion incident.  Indigenous scorpions live on both sides of US mexico border and since their stings can be fatal hospitals in the area carry antivenin. The cost?

US: $50,000
Mexico: $200

No wonder there's 22 storey medical tourist buildings
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Intrepid00: leeksfromchichis: Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.

Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties

From I read nothing has lead me to believe it was nothing more than surgery (tummy tuck maybe) and a chance for a vacation.

If anything it shows how farked up medical access in the USA is.

Tummy tucks are elective surgery. No insurance nor public healthcare would cover it.

Mexico's cheaper for this kind of surgery due to the fact the overhead is less.


Tummy tucks can be life improving surgery after someone lost a ton of weight so they are not carrying around several lbs of loose flesh that is also hard to be kept clean.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: wildcardjack: It's this one, isn't it?

I've no proof of anything but I can imagine some cartel folks work for the government.

how high up?  I don't know.


TheyAreTheSamePicture.gif
 
Thoreny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Thoreny: Intrepid00: leeksfromchichis: Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.

Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties

From I read nothing has lead me to believe it was nothing more than surgery (tummy tuck maybe) and a chance for a vacation.

If anything it shows how farked up medical access in the USA is.

Tummy tucks are elective surgery. No insurance nor public healthcare would cover it.

Mexico's cheaper for this kind of surgery due to the fact the overhead is less.

Tummy tucks can be life improving surgery after someone lost a ton of weight so they are not carrying around several lbs of loose flesh that is also hard to be kept clean.


I am unaware of any other country that offers that kind of surgery thru insurance or public healthcare. Doesn't mean there aren't other countries that do, tho. Gun control would probably be easier than medicare paying for elective surgery.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Thoreny: Intrepid00: leeksfromchichis: Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.

Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties

From I read nothing has lead me to believe it was nothing more than surgery (tummy tuck maybe) and a chance for a vacation.

If anything it shows how farked up medical access in the USA is.

Tummy tucks are elective surgery. No insurance nor public healthcare would cover it.

Mexico's cheaper for this kind of surgery due to the fact the overhead is less.

Tummy tucks can be life improving surgery after someone lost a ton of weight so they are not carrying around several lbs of loose flesh that is also hard to be kept clean.


Tummy tucks are also used on breast cancer survivors to give them back a boob. So cosmetic but it's still life improving. Are we also supposed to leave burn victims horrible scared after they recover because it's elective?

We have no idea why she want of a tummy tuck nor if it was even that.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: We have no idea why she want of a tummy tuck nor if it was even that.


It was for a tummy tuck. Widely reported by every reputable news org. And non reputable news orgs like Fox News, too.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Intrepid00: Thoreny: Intrepid00: leeksfromchichis: Rent Party: Four guys crossing into Matamoros so one can have cosmetic surgery sounds like a really bad cover story for four guys crossing into Matamoros so they could buy drugs.

Three guys and a woman.  Sounds legit.

Even if it was a drug deal, so what. The War on Drugs TM failed hard and needs to end.  They'd just be more casualties

From I read nothing has lead me to believe it was nothing more than surgery (tummy tuck maybe) and a chance for a vacation.

If anything it shows how farked up medical access in the USA is.

Tummy tucks are elective surgery. No insurance nor public healthcare would cover it.

Mexico's cheaper for this kind of surgery due to the fact the overhead is less.

Tummy tucks can be life improving surgery after someone lost a ton of weight so they are not carrying around several lbs of loose flesh that is also hard to be kept clean.

I am unaware of any other country that offers that kind of surgery thru insurance or public healthcare. Doesn't mean there aren't other countries that do, tho. Gun control would probably be easier than medicare paying for elective surgery.


Medicare covers it. It just has to be life improving and not purely cosmetic.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Intrepid00: We have no idea why she want of a tummy tuck nor if it was even that.

It was for a tummy tuck. Widely reported by every reputable news org. And non reputable news orgs like Fox News, too.


Okay, but why? Was it life improving that if she was old would have been covered under Medicare?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xai: jack_o_the_hills: Xai: This is a very smart play by them, it'll take a lot of the heat off the cartel.

This^ They are not worried about the Mexican govt or military, they sure as hell dont want to give USofA a good enough reason to start coming after them. Theyre trying to smooth things over before the enevitable MAGA takeover here.

maga government would be a massive win for them as they make obscene profits under republican governments.
Check fentanyl usage and how it exploded under trump.

The reason is, ironically, capitalism. If there is demand for a product, the price is determined by supply, so unless the government could stop 100% of all drugs then all the seizures only drive up the price of drugs and thus cartels make more money.

The only way to stop drug trade is to help the people using the drugs and offer them legal support and alternatives, this is why it gets worse under republicans as they restrict legal support for people who fall victim to addiction.


Or give away drugs you take away from dealers
 
