(CNBC)   UK: Our economy is in the toilet and the Pound is growing weaker by the day. How can we tell tourists to sod off and prevent them from spending their dollars or Euros here? Make them apply for entry three days before arrival? Brilliant   (cnbc.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, when are the general elections in Britain again?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pounded In the Butt By The Handsome Manifestation Of The Concept Of The Pound Being Pounded In The Butt By The Euro
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It is understood the U.K. has ambitions to eventually require all travelers to submit fingerprint biometrics ahead of travel and is working on a scheme that would see this submitted by smartphone."

Guess I'm never going back to the UK again.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh they think the approval process will take three days?  Let me put that into my "UK Immigration to Reality" calculator...yep, you'll be better off doing this a month or two in advance.  Too bad if you need to go for business or in an emergency...

/when I was applying for my permanent visa I showed up at the Lunar House Office (open 9-5) at 4 am and was told I was _already too late_ to join the queue for that day's service
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps if they voted for Second Brexit?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, tho?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh....London is boring anyhow.

/Usually I am there for just a layover at LHR.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of the world is going to look so stupid when it breaks down due to disease and famine and only england had the foresight to isolate itself.

England prevails
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Why, tho?


Because Uncle Sam did ESTA? Even visa waivered visitors must apply and be aproved.

Just one more example of the West believes the surest way to victory over terrorism is paperwork.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes about that long to get through Heathrow, so it's not really any kind of change.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article, the US and Canada have this and the EU is also plan k g for one. So why is it a big deal if the UK does it??
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US already uses a comparable system and the EU is going to implement more or less the same. The UK is largely responsible for the EU's system which was developed before brexit.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is all that tabloid journalism working out for you over there?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: The rest of the world is going to look so stupid when it breaks down due to disease and famine and only england had the foresight to isolate itself.

England prevails


Turnip salad, fresh turnip milk, broiled turnips
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's little different from the ESTA system everyone faces going to the US, and have had to for years...

Perhaps Americans don't realise this, not having had to do it themselves...?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: raerae1980: Why, tho?

Because Uncle Sam did ESTA? Even visa waivered visitors must apply and be aproved.

Just one more example of the West believes the surest way to victory over terrorism is paperwork.


ESTA?   I'm vaguely familiar with this.   This is what is causing the concert industry to panic, right?  Because British musicians need a visa if staying for a while?   I don't know all the deets *sorry*
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: The rest of the world is going to look so stupid when it breaks down due to disease and famine and only england had the foresight to isolate itself.

England prevails


NARRATOR: "In 2028, the population of the world was decimated by the Prismatic Virus, a disease so deadly that it could only be defeated by the exact shade of blue used in the U.K.'s passports, or boiled meat."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: It's little different from the ESTA system everyone faces going to the US, and have had to for years...

Perhaps Americans don't realise this, not having had to do it themselves...?


\O
Yeah, sorry, I'm only a little familiar with this.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sefert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Perhaps if they voted for Second Brexit?


What are we, hobbits?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: It's little different from the ESTA system everyone faces going to the US, and have had to for years...

Perhaps Americans don't realise this, not having had to do it themselves...?


ESTA serves a slightly different purpose: by fingerprint tracking all international visitors to the US we save time identifying them once they've been shot to death by a gunman, cop, Second Amendment promoter, or Good Guy with a Gun who was shooting one of the others.
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: olorin604: The rest of the world is going to look so stupid when it breaks down due to disease and famine and only england had the foresight to isolate itself.

England prevails

Turnip salad, fresh turnip milk, broiled turnips


Turnip Surprise
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: According to the article, the US and Canada have this and the EU is also plan k g for one. So why is it a big deal if the UK does it??


Because people still want to go to the US, Canada, and the EU?
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: According to the article, the US and Canada have this and the EU is also plan k g for one. So why is it a big deal if the UK does it??


It's the contrast. Traveling in the EU is so drama-free you can cross the German-French border and not even realize it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only reason I might have to visit UK would be to visit Ireland. And Aer Lingus flies direct out of Chicago for $407 round trip to Dublin. So I won't be visiting UK.

I got to get this trip done.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The only reason I might have to visit UK would be to visit Ireland. And Aer Lingus flies direct out of Chicago for $407 round trip to Dublin. So I won't be visiting UK.

I got to get this trip done.


*Giggle*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: RoboZombie: According to the article, the US and Canada have this and the EU is also plan k g for one. So why is it a big deal if the UK does it??

It's the contrast. Traveling in the EU is so drama-free you can cross the German-French border and not even realize it.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The only reason I might have to visit UK would be to visit Ireland. And Aer Lingus flies direct out of Chicago for $407 round trip to Dublin.


How cunning.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The only reason I might have to visit UK would be to visit Ireland. And Aer Lingus flies direct out of Chicago for $407 round trip to Dublin. So I won't be visiting UK.

I got to get this trip done.


Ireland, the part with Dublin, is not a part of the UK. It is its own country, a part of the EU where the currency is the Euro.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: RoboZombie: According to the article, the US and Canada have this and the EU is also plan k g for one. So why is it a big deal if the UK does it??

It's the contrast. Traveling in the EU is so drama-free you can cross the German-French border and not even realize it.



Crossing from Austria into Slovakia in 2018 was just like going from Washington into Oregon...super easy, and you aren't getting stopped at all.

/Depressing to think about how many people were killed trying to cross that border from (then) Czechoslovakia during The Cold War.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Why, tho?


It's just like ESTA that the United States requires of UK visitors. Reciprocity, bro.
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was thinking of getting a summer place and it came down to Kirkwall or Akureyri. Guess this decides it
 
dustman81
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The only reason I might have to visit UK would be to visit Ireland. And Aer Lingus flies direct out of Chicago for $407 round trip to Dublin. So I won't be visiting UK.

I got to get this trip done.


Also, if you fly out of DUB back to Chicago, you preclear US immigration and customs in Ireland, so you don't have to go through Terminal 5 immigration at ORD. Can't do that out of LHR.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The only reason I might have to visit UK would be to visit Ireland. And Aer Lingus flies direct out of Chicago for $407 round trip to Dublin. So I won't be visiting UK.

I got to get this trip done.


If you are flying to Ireland, don't fly through Heathrow.   The Aer Lingus terminals are basically on the other end of the planet from the main international terminals.   It's busses and transfers and customs and occasionally another security line.   It took me four hours to navigate it once.

Direct to Dublin is the way.   If you absolutely have to fly through somewhere else, Schiphol (when it isn't a catastrophe) is the way to go.  I've flown through Franfurt and Charles de Gaulle to avoid LHR.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: RoboZombie: According to the article, the US and Canada have this and the EU is also plan k g for one. So why is it a big deal if the UK does it??

It's the contrast. Traveling in the EU is so drama-free you can cross the German-French border and not even realize it.


Unless everybody is on strike. When we were in France, the museum workers were on strike, so no Louvre for us and on the way back, the baggage handlers were on strike. It was amusing to see the pilots and flight attendants struggling to load the plane.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

calufrax: Turnip salad, fresh turnip milk, broiled turnips

Turnip Surprise


Luxury! In my day we had a handful of hot gravel, if we were lucky!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That funny. I've found, as I've grown older, that my pounds have grown only stronger, more numerous.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: According to the article, the US and Canada have this and the EU is also plan k g for one. So why is it a big deal if the UK does it??


Pretty sure that the the US ESTA system doesn't require fingerprints.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's funny cuz on my last few trips to the UK I got flak from the customs officer for being in the filthy foreigner line instead of the swank British one.
'Welcome home, sir. Where's your accent?'
'Um - I grew up in Canucklestan, eh. This is how I talk.'
'You poor sod.'
 
whitroth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonderful. So, apply in May next year, to go to Worldcon in Glasgow in Aug.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, if I needed yet another reason for not visiting that benighted little island.....

/I'm British, by the way.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RolandTGunner: "It is understood the U.K. has ambitions to eventually require all travelers to submit fingerprint biometrics ahead of travel and is working on a scheme that would see this submitted by smartphone."

Guess I'm never going back to the UK again.


Yeahhh I'm def not going to trust Duke Blubberty Tippitytop's phone app he paid 3 guys in India £500 to code with my fingerprints. You know those will be hacked and on the darkweb in approx 0.0215 days. If they want to print ya at customs with real officers in real life, awesome, but nobody in their right mind should be sending their fingerprints through any crappy phone app to some mystery server for some mystery database.
 
